WATCH: NFL refs call terrible roughing the passer penalties on Dolphins vs. Ravens

It's nothing new to see NFL referees making questionable calls that have a huge outcome in the result of a game.

The roughing the passer rule is probably the one with the most questionable calls. Yes, you might argue about pass interference, but at least you can understand why some of the questionable calls are made. When it's roughing the passer, it gets even worse.

During Thursday Night Football between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens, as the Ravens trailed and tried to get back into the game, they were rescued by two straight roughing the passer calls that gave them 30 free yards in a drive that ended in a touchdown.

Ravens rescued by two straight roughing the passer calls

In a drive that started at the one-yard line and finished with a touchdown, a third of the 99 net gain came from roughing the passer calls.

The first one was called on Jerome Baker, who hit Lamar Jackson right after he threw the ball. The call was correct, as there is a point of emphasis to call roughing the passer when a defender falls with his body weight over the quarterback, just like Baker did with Jackson in this play:

FinCuts @FinCuts Baker gets a roughing the passer call on Jackson, even tho this looks like a good ass hit to me... Baker gets a roughing the passer call on Jackson, even tho this looks like a good ass hit to me... https://t.co/FPwNlXeobo

But the second one was incredibly problematic. Safety Jevon Holland also hit Lamar Jackson after the quarterback threw the ball, but he never finished the hit, nor did he take Jackson to the ground. In fact, you can see Holland taking his hand away after the ball leaves Lamar's hands. Still, it turned out to be a 15-yard penalty.

Make your judgment on this foul:

Being an NFL referee is incredibly hard, as you have to make a lot of tricky calls in quick judgements and you're under scrutiny from the entire world. Still, there are some plays in the NFL where everyone can see wrong calls being made.

The league is better when the referees aren't decisive in the final score. Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the NFL understands that.

