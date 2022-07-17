WATCH: Packers RB AJ Dillon absolutely demolishes unlucky mascot in tackling drill

AJ Dillon was a second-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the 2020 NFL Draft, out of Boston College. Coming in as a third-string running back behind Aaron Jones and Jamal Williams, Dillon got his opportunity to start last season after William's departure to the Detroit Lions and an injury to Jones.

In a new Twitter video, Dillon goes up against a tough new opponent on a baseball field of all places. Elvis is the mascot for the Kenosha Kingfish and in a drill against the Packers running back, he gets absolutely crushed, angry run style.

The mascot later commented that he did survive the attack and now seems to have a playful grudge against Dillon as he wished everyone on Twitter “good morning” except for AJ Dillon. The drill was run as a promotional tool, but Dillon took the assignment seriously and gave the unfortunate mascot all he had.

Dillon will rejoin a Packers team that some think will rely more heavily on the run game, especially with star wide receiver Davante Adams being traded away to the Las Vegas Raiders.

With seasoned veteran Randall Cobb emerging as the likely number one wide receiver among a group of young and rookie talents, the passing game will look quite different.

AJ Dillon and Packers are commonly placed high in power rankings, but need to look out for a division rival

Aaron Rodgers is still under center and widely considered the best quarterback in the game. However, history shows that he does take a little time to build a good chemistry with new receivers when they are brought into the team.

The Packers are still placed high in various power rankings, usually in the top three, although the team could face stiff competition within their own division from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings used this offseason to strengthen their defensive roster and already have a high-powered offense that could wreak havoc in the NFC.

The Packers may “own” the Chicago Bears, but look for the tide of the NFC North to turn in the Vikings’ favor in the coming seasons. This would be especially with Rodgers’ continued hints at an impending retirement.

As for AJ Dillon, he will enter the season again in a backup role to Aaron Jones, but may continue to see an uptick in usage.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far