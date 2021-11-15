Watch: Seahawks HC Pete Carroll throws hand warmer to challenge play

On Sunday, Pete Carroll and his Seattle Seahawks were locked in a battle against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The game saw the returns of two of the best quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers.

While many will be expecting to see the two greats go at it, an incident late in the first half involving Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll caught everyone's eye. It was undoubtedly a light-hearted moment for Carroll but one he would want back.

Carroll challenges a play by throwing a hand warmer

With the Packers having the football, a fumbled snap by Packers center Corey Linsley forced Aaron Rodgers to try and dive on the ball to prevent a turnover.

After several players dived on the ball, the officials deemed that Rodgers did recover the ball. But Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll wasn't so sure and decided to challenge the call by throwing his red challenge flag or what he thought was his challenge flag.

Carroll was deep in conversation with the official regarding the apparent recovery by the Packers and thought he was throwing his challenge, but he instead accidentally threw out a small object and this had Twitter talking. Check it out below.

PFF @PFF What did Pete Carroll pull out of his pocket instead of a challenge flag 😂

With much of the game being centered around the returns of Wilson and Rodgers, Pete Carroll has taken the headlines off both of them with his odd way of challenging a play.

Now, he thought he was throwing his red challenge flag while talking to the official, but as you can see, that was not the case. This has led to many fans questioning exactly what it was that Carroll threw down.

What did Pete Carroll throw to challenge play vs. Packers?

At first glance, it looks like an old flip-style phone that hits the turf in a comical moment in such a high-pressure game. But as one fan on Twitter pointed out, it's a rechargeable hand warmer.

The Seahawks need a win to try and keep pace with the Arizona Cardinals and the L.A. Rams in the NFC West, as both have a sizeable lead over Seattle. After losing last week to the Chiefs, the Packers will want to bounce back with a win to get their season back on track.

