Watch: Rams' Jalen Ramsey gets into a scuffle with his own teammate

Things got heated in the Los Angeles Rams' secondary as cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a disagreement with his own safety Taylor Rapp. It is not quite clear what Jalen Ramsey took offense to, but he was the one who instigated the physical confrontation to which Taylor Rapp retaliated. Thankfully, their teammates stepped in almost immediately to separate the pair.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate Jalen Ramsey throwing hands on his teammate https://t.co/j0t4LiLA4M

Marquise Brown catch sets off Jalen Ramsey

At the time of the kerfuffle between the two teammates, the game was still scoreless. However, the previous play saw Marquise Brown make a catch that kept the Baltimore Ravens' drive going.

That looked to have caused a bit of consternation between Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp. Following which, it seemed that a disagreement broke out between who was responsible for allowing the play to happen.

Jamison Hensley @jamisonhensley Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and safety Taylor Rapp had to be restrained from each other after that catch by Marquise Brown. They were still arguing at each other when lining up. Rams CB Jalen Ramsey and safety Taylor Rapp had to be restrained from each other after that catch by Marquise Brown. They were still arguing at each other when lining up.

Eventually emotions got the better of Jalen Ramsey and he ended up shoving Taylor Rapp in the face. Rapp was just about to retaliate when cooler heads prevailed and they managed to get in between them and calm the situation down.

David Long Jr. was standing closest to the pair and got in between them when fellow cornerback Jalen Ramsey got physical with Taylor Rapp. Linebacker Obo Okoronkwo was also on hand to further calm the situation down. Eventually nose tackle Greg Gaines also came between the players and patted Rapp to calm him down after the whole situation had subsided a bit.

What makes the incident even more surreal is that following Jalen Ramsey's inappropriately aggressive reaction, one would think it would be out of his system. Instead, both players kept arguing even as they lined up for the next play. It was a truly stunning lapse of focus and professionalism for the two players.

When the defense finally trudged off the field, Jalen Ramsey and Taylor Rapp kept their distance. It was Aaron Donald who came over to Taylor Rapp to put an arm over his shoulder. It would have been comforting for the safety to have a defensive leader like Aaron Donald on his side because Jalen Ramsey, a five-time Pro Bowler, commands huge respect in the locker room.

Greg Mills @RealGregMills @NFLonFOX #LARams Jalen Ramsey sucker punches Taylor Rapp in the huddle. At the end of the series, look who has his arm around him. That says a lot. @RamsNFL Jalen Ramsey sucker punches Taylor Rapp in the huddle. At the end of the series, look who has his arm around him. That says a lot. @RamsNFL @NFLonFOX #LARams https://t.co/KsxV9qUSSm

Ultimately, the Los Angeles Rams will hope that they can resolve the situation internally by talking it through. It appeared as though their defense had grown increasingly frustrated, with the offense misfiring. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had already thrown a couple of interceptions before the first half was even over.

Edited by David Nyland