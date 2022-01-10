Watch: Ravens legend Terrell Suggs channels his inner Bane for season-finale against Steelers

Terrell Suggs has been the bane of many an NFL offense over the course of his career and he brought in a reminder of that when he stepped on to the field tonight. The Baltimore Ravens took on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a divisional matchup with both teams still theoritically in the running for playoff spots.

Although a divisional game requires no extra hype, Terrell Suggs managed to generate just that, taking to the M&T Bank Stadium field dressed as Bane.

Terrell Suggs invokes Bane to terrorize the Pittsburgh Steelers

Bengals v Steelers

Terrell Suggs walked out of the tunnel donning the infamous 'Bane mask' from the "Dark Knight Rises" movie. Along with a camouflage jacket, reminiscent of the way the movie villain portayed by Tom Hardy, emerged from the tunnel before destroying a football stadium in one of the films' scenes.

The stadium in question from the movie was known as Gotham City Stadium. In the movie, Bane not only destroys the field but expunges the city's mayor and leaves Gotham in ruins.

The fictional Gotham City Stadium was portrayed by the real-life Heinz Field in the film. Hence, Terrell Suggs appearing as Bane in reality could signify him wanting to destroy the team from Heinz Field, the Pittsburgh Steelers. If he was really intending to do so, Terrell Suggs could not have found a better target.

The all-time tackle for a loss leader in NFL history has sacked Ben Roethlisberger 17 times. Roethlisberger would definitely have enjoyed the fact that his nemesis was not on the field in what could very well be his final game. Roethlisberger was seen clapping on the sidelines as Terrell Suggs walked out in his Bane getup.

Terrell Suggs alluded to the idea that he was thinking of doing something special in the build-up to the Week 18 encounter between the Ravens and the Steelers. Speaking to the Baltimore Sun, Suggs said:

“It’s probably something I am used to doing but I’ll play it by ear. I pretty much go by the energy of the crowd, feed off them like I always did.”

Terrell Suggs was indeed met with rapturous applause from the crowd, not just for his realistic cosplay but for everything he did for the Baltimore-based franchise.

Suggs won a Super Bowl apiece with the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he established himself as a Baltimore great playing all but one of his 17 NFL seasons with the Ravens. By the time he retired, he was the franchise leader in sacks and was eighth on the all-time list amongst NFL players.

When he returned to the field as Bane, he might have been the villain for the Pittsburgh Steelers but the Ravens faithful could not have adored him more.

