WATCH: Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning spotted going over Broncos tape together

Eight years on from when Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson played against each other in a Super Bowl, they are now together plotting greater successes for the Denver Broncos. In Super Bowl XLVIII, Russell Wilson's Seattle Seahawks defeated league MVP Peyton Manning's Denver Broncos.

Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning share tape in Denver

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson

18 years later from the first time we talked ball together. It’s in the DNA. Obsession over the Details.18 years later from the first time we talked ball together. It’s in the DNA. #Legacy Obsession over the Details. 18 years later from the first time we talked ball together. It’s in the DNA. #Legacy https://t.co/xB3Y1h3bQT

In the video, Wilson is seen sitting with his feet up, analysing his own play as Manning stands leaning in and offering feedback. The analysis of the play provides an insight into the mind of a quarterback.

They discussed a play action pass in the video. But they are not talking about the fake handoff to the runner. Instead, they talked about the play's design, misleading the defense and the receiver's route. The quarterback attaches to the cross-field movement by the receiver and moves the opposition with his eyes to the left side of the field. That creates an empty pocket on the right side of the field to which the quarterback then throws. The entire fake is created by a decoy runner and the quarterback's eye movement.

Seeing Wilson getting input from Manning on such plays shows how the latter is revered among quarterbacks today. There may be a few quarterbacks who will match his two Super Bowl rings, but very few can read the game as well he has over the years.

It also opens up the imagination to what the two elite quarterbacks must be discussing away from the camera. If Manning is involved, even in a personal capacity, in sitting with Wilson and brainstorming, one can expect the Denver Broncos to have some of the most intelligent plays in the coming season.

Most wins through first 10 seasons in NFL history



Russell Wilson 113

Peyton Manning 112



Russell Wilson 113, Peyton Manning 112 (*inc. postseason)

To prise Russell Wilson away from the Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos had to put a lot on the table. In the deal, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a 4th-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for Noah Fant, Drew Lock, Shelby Harris, two 1st-round picks (No. 9 overall in 2022 and 2023), two 2nd-round picks and a 5th-round pick.

The Broncos believe they have a team that was just lacking a quarterback to be a Super Bowl contender. In 2021 they started the season 3-0 before slumping to a 7-10 record. With Wilson in tow, anything is possible going forward.

The AFC West will not be an easy division to win. Now considered the toughest division in the NFL, Denver will have to compete against the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr. The Kansas City Chiefs have won the West every season since 2016 and stopping them is a tough task.

The Broncos must exploit any advantage they can to get ahead, and the extra words of wisdom from a legendary quarterback could make all the difference.

