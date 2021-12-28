Watch: Simone Biles elated with boyfriend Jonathan Owens' performance during Texans' upset win against Chargers

At only 24 years old, Simone Biles is one of the world's most famous athletes. Naturally, when the Olympic gold medalist is in public, it is a notable sight.

Biles' name was in the headlines on Sunday following a huge win by the Houston Texans over the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL fans may be confused about the connection, but it's quite easy to explain. Simone Biles was at the game cheering for and supporting her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens.

Owens, a safety for the Texans, made a huge interception that prevented a Chargers touchdown in the first half. Biles' reaction tells the whole story of how ecstatic she was.

Biles, and all Texans fans in attendance, had good reason to be excited. The Texans entered the day at 3-11 and continued to fight hard, which ultimately paid off. Houston was a major underdog against a Chargers team looking to secure a spot in the tight AFC playoff picture.

Los Angeles was leading 12-10 late in the second quarter with a chance to take an even bigger lead when Owens stepped up and got his interception.

The game was close until the Texans rallied for 24 points in the fourth quarter en route to a shocking 41-29 victory. They may only have improved to 4-11 on the year, but there was plenty to celebrate given the upset win, Owens' big pick and the way Davis Mills shone under center.

Simone Biles enjoying time away from the mat

Biles and Owens have been in a relationship for over a year, and both live in Texas. Biles grew up in the Houston area, while Owens moved there because of his job with the Texans.

They make quite the power couple, with Biles being the shining star of the duo. She owns seven Olympic medals and has 19 first-place finishes in a variety of events at the Gymnastics World Championships. Biles is a legendary Olympic figure, not just for her physical abilities, but for her mental health advocacy as well.

Biles is so good at what she does that controversy has risen about how she is judged more harshly for being so dominant. That is just one of the many things she has overcome on her path to greatness and legend.

Owens may never reach the stardom of his girlfriend, Biles, but landing a consistent NFL job ensures a good payday and a nice career for the undrafted defender out of Missouri Western.

As for Biles, her legacy has been cemented for years, no matter what else she accomplishes. At the age of 24, she may just find joy sitting back and watching others put on a show for a change.

