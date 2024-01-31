WATCH: Taylor Swift, Jason and Kylie Kelce party in aftermath of Chiefs booking Super Bowl trip to Vegas

The Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl LVIII, and obviously, plenty of focus was placed on the relationship between superstar tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift. She has attended many games of her boyfriend during the season and will now see him playing on the biggest stage.

But Taylor wasn't the only star present at Kelce's box as he played in the AFC Championship Game. His brother Jason Kelce was also there watching the game alongside his wife, Kylie Kelce, and they were all seemed partying after the Chiefs locked down the Super Bowl berth:

It's still unclear whether Jason Kelce will be playing in 2024. The veteran center has been Philadelphia's biggest leader for a long time now. He has also flirted with retirement for several seasons, but the Eagles have been able to keep him - for him to return for another season is a huge deal for the Philadelphia Eagles - he's one of their biggest leaders on the team, especially as he remains at a high level even though his age has hit the wrong side of his 30s.

What was the romantic gesture made by Travis Kelce to Taylor Swift?

When Travis Kelce scored his first touchdown of the night for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills during the Divisional Round, he reserved the moment to make a small tribute to his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, with a heart gesture with his hands:

Taylor Swift was at the Highmark Stadium to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs play the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, a game in which they created the first Chiefs' upset of the playoffs. The singer has been in a relationship with the tight end since the start of the season, and has even traveled to away games as the stretch run of the season gets tougher.

She was not the only star at Kelce's box during the game, as his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, had also traveled to Buffalo to watch the AFC Divisional Round contest. Jason has been spotted shirtless and drinking a lot of beers, even as the temperature is extremely cold.