WATCH: Tom Brady's 2005 video shows why the NFL G.O.A.T is scared of retirement

Tom Brady's recent retirement after 22 years of playing quarterback has caused many to already become nostalgic even before the three-time NFL MVP has had time to grab a fishing rod.

The GOAT's retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers brings us to a video from 2005 and an appearance from Tom Brady on the long-running CBS show 60 Minutes. During the interview, the former New England Patriots signal-caller revealed this when asked what scares him:

"The end of my playing career, big time," the quarterback said. "Because I guess I've done this for so long and I know what, I feel like an offseason, that I'm always trying to figure out ways to have a day that's filled with things I like to do. And when I'm playing football during those seven months out of the year, it's easier to get up and come in here and, not that it's easy to work, not that it's easy to show up every day and do the job but you're focused."

These are telling comments from Brady, particularly as one looks at the interview in retrospect with the knowledge that he would go on to play as long as he was in the NFL and at the efficiency rate at which he played.

Brady continued with his statement:

"You got a goal, you got something you're trying to accomplish and when that's done, you don't have 80,000 people screaming your name. What's it going to be? I've heard a lot about astronauts who go to the moon and come back and are so depressed because there's nothing they can do in their life that ever can fulfill them the way that that does."

The interview from 2005 is of significance to find out whether or not the seven-time Super Bowl champion feels the same way since he's retired.

On his "Let's Go" podcast with co-host Jim Gray, the All-Pro quarterback recently had this to say about whether or not he would see a possible return to the NFL in his future:

"I'm just going to take things as they come," Brady said. "I think that's the best way to put it, and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time, I know that... I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now."

It sounds like despite his decision to retire, the GOAT is leaving the door open for a possible return at some point in the not-too-distant future.

