WATCH: "Still here" - Tom Brady shares incredible hype video ahead of Rams vs. Buccaneers

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to face the Los Angeles Rams today in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the looming question remains whether Tom Brady will return next season.

While questions regarding the quarterback's future persist, he is focused only on this season and reiterated it by posting a hype video.

Here's the video he posted on his social media profile:

He ended the video with the following quote:

"And let's do that uh, still here thing again again."

In the video, the seven-time Super Bowl champion talks about how they made the video ahead of their wild-card matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Following the Bucs' victory, he mentions that they made another hype video and says in the video, "And let's do that uh, still here thing again."

This isn't the first time the star quarterback has used the phrase.

Following the Buccaneers' Super Bowl victory last season, he took to Twitter during their parade with a video of the team celebrating. In the video, the five-time Super Bowl MVP alluded to returning for a 22nd season with the phrase "still here, never left."

Tom Brady is noncommittal on returning to Buccaneers next season

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brady originally signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers worth $50 million, but he signed an additional one-year extension to add $25 million more to that deal through the 2022 season.

But he remains noncommittal on returning next season.

ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted this morning that it's "not given" that the former New England Patriots star will return next season. The three-time NFL MVP will reportedly take some time off to think about his plans in the off-season. The NFL insider reported:

"Sources with the Bucs and close to Brady all recognize the star quarterback remains noncommittal to playing beyond this season. Although Brady could decide to play again -- he has talked about playing until he was 45, and even beyond -- it is far from a given, sources told ESPN."

The quarterback has said on the record that he wants to play until he turns 45. Only time will tell if he makes that happen by not retiring this off-season.

The Buccaneers' backup quarterback is a former first-round pick, Blaine Gabbert. The team also has a 2021 second-round pick, Kyle Trask. If the veteran quarterback were to retire, the Buccaneers would have to make profound changes at the quarterback position.

For now, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is focused on Aaron Donald, Von Miller and the pass rush that is to come from the Los Angeles Rams.

