WATCH: Travis Kelce hugs Ryan Murphy in exclusive BTS clip shared by Grotesquerie co-star Niecy Nash-Betts

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is charting new territories during the preseason. The three-time Super Bowl champ is set to make his acting debut on Ryan Murphy's latest horror series, Grotesquerie.

Kelce's Grotesquerie co-star Niecy Nash-Betts recently shared a behind-the-scenes video of the tight-end hugging producer Ryan Murphy.

Travis Kelce will make his acting debut on Grotesquerie

Travis Kelce is one of the most charismatic players in the NFL, and the perennial Pro Bowler has parlayed his outgoing personality into an SNL hosting gig and numerous public appearances. However, Kelce has never acted in a movie or television show before.

However, that's all set to change as Kelce will play a character on Grotesquerie, producer Ryan Murphy’s latest horror series. According to Deadline, the series will premiere on FX later this year.

Kelce's role on Grotesquerie would be the tight end's latest foray into the entertainment world. Last month, Amazon announced that the younger Kelce brother would host all 20 episodes of Prime Video’s Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, a spinoff of the hit game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs will be looking to three-peat in 2024

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs have won back-to-back Super Bowl chips, beating the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers to win the last two Lombardi Trophies. Hence, the Chiefs go into the 2023–24 season aiming to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl games.

That is a feat that even the great Bill Belichick and Tom Brady teams of the 2000s could not achieve. The Chiefs' achievement would undoubtedly add to the legacies of Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Kelce, and everyone associated with the franchise.

Kansas City will need Mahomes, Kelce, and Co. to perform at their best. It'll be difficult to achieve, but if any team can, it's the Andy Reid-led Chiefs.

