Watch: "Tua all day" - Tyreek Hill claims Dolphins QB far more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill came into the league in 2016 as a fifth-round pick for the Kansas City Chiefs. Through the years, the super-fast wide receiver helped lead the team to two Super Bowls, coming away with a ring the first time around. In that time, he's been among the top wideouts in the league.

This offseason, Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins and is now the number one target for Tua Tagovailoa. Now, joining the multitude of people who have their own podcast, Hill talked about the difference between his former quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his new one.

“Obviously, I’m gonna go with 15 (Mahomes) as the strongest arm, but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day... I want it to hit me right in the bread basket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game and take it 70 (yards).”

While Tua has taken a lot of criticism for a lack of strength, particularly following a video tweeted on the team's social media, Hill has come to the young signal-caller's defense, and he has praised his accuracy. Mahomes may have the arm, but Tua throws the dimes. At least, according to Hill.

To be fair, most of Hill’s yards in Kansas City were accumulated after the catch. To say he couldn’t be successful in Miami is a critique that will, no doubt, be proven wrong in the season to come. It's his speed and elusivness that makes Hill a superior talent.

Tyreek Hill and fellow wide receiver Jalen Waddle could become one of the most dangerous duos in the league

The Dolphins made the bold move to acquire Hill in an effort to compete against the Buffalo Bills, the new ruling kings of the AFC East. Not only that, the New York Jets made moves to strengthen their lineup, particularly through the young talent they added in the draft. Then, there’s the New England Patriots, who can never be counted out as long as Bill Belichick is at the helm.

The Dolphins' sights go well beyond their own division. The rest of the AFC has beefed up as well, and if the Dolphins hope to compete, they will need Hill to continue being one of the top receivers in the league.

With Jalen Waddle on the other side of the field, the team may have an extremely dangerous dual threat.

