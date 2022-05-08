Watch: Two-time Super Bowl champion nearly pukes after chugging a can full of dip spit

Super Bowl champion defensive end Chris Long almost spewed after consuming a can containing dip spit. During his podcast entitled Green Light with Chris Long, the two-time champion got a taste of something which he had no clue what it was. His co-hosts on the podcast had no empathy for the former NFL defensive end as they said:

“Are you going to throw up?! That’d be great! Do it on camera!”

According to the podcast’s website, Long, his best friend Macon, and a cast of several, join forces to bring an expert point of view on all things Pro Football and a beginner’s look at everything else.

The podcast features interviews with some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, periodic departures into the ridiculous, and recurring lapses in judgment.

The Super Bowl Champion and his NFL Career

Super Bowl LII - Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Long was the second overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Rams out of the University of Virginia. Playing the first eight seasons of his career with the Rams, he had 54.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 332 combined tackles.

His 54.5 sacks with the Rams are among the top 15 all-time in franchise history, which also includes when the Rams were located in Cleveland, St. Louis, and now Los Angeles.

He then spent the 2016 season as a member of the New England Patriots, playing in all 16 games while starting seven of them. Long had four sacks, three passes defended, and 35 combined tackles. That season, the Patriots won Super Bowl 51 over the Atlanta Falcons, giving Long his first-ever Lombardi Trophy.

After a season with New England, he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles for the final two seasons of his NFL career. He won the second Lombardi of his career when the Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in the 2017 season.

In his two seasons with Philadelphia, he had 11.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 51 combined tackles.

In May 2019, Long retired after an 11-year career in the NFL. He accumulated 70 sacks in 162 games and was the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner.

Edited by Windy Goodloe