WATCH: Massive brawl breaks out among Rams fans after playoff win against Cardinals

If one had only watched the Rams-49ers game in Week 18, they would have assumed that Los Angeles had very few fans. But come playoff time, their fans were out in force, even literally.

After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs, a couple of fans engaged in an epic brawl that drew a crowd of dozens to watch.

It is unclear what specifically caused the fight. One supposed factor was likely the raw emotions from a playoff game that could have ended Los Angeles' season.

The cameraman was one of several people recording the incident. In the video, several fans were pushing, punching, and doing their best to vent their frustrations physically.

One man shouted for security, which never appeared to show up and take over the situation. One could surmise that security eventually got everything under control, but it must have happened off-screen.

When Los Angeles obtained Matthew Stafford in the offseason, most pundits and fans were optimistic about the new duo between him and Sean McVay. However, with no playoff wins in his career, there was a level of uncertainty about him in the playoffs.

Had Stafford lost the game, serious doubts about his future and Los Angeles' choice to take on the quarterback would arise. At the same time, Sean McVay would have taken a solar level of heat.

Instead, the team coasted to a win and now look as good as any team in the NFC. With Stafford's playoff worries put on ice, the Rams look to complete with Stafford what they could not with Goff.

To win the Super Bowl, Los Angeles needs to win three more games. They would need to first defeat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this weekend's Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles did this with relative ease earlier this season, winning 34-24. Of course, this is Tom Brady in the playoffs, so it could be a much more challenging game.

Stafford may have been able to avoid holding the Rams back against the Cardinals, but questions remain about tight games in the playoffs. If the score is within one possession late in the contest, could Stafford make a critical play to take an important lead when the pressure is at its highest?

It's clear Brady can do this, but for Los Angeles to win the Super Bowl, Stafford is likely going to need to do it at least once. Brady is likely going to keep this as a tight game on his own, so this could be the game that defines Stafford's 2021 season.

