Watch: Tyreek Hill picks off Jameis Winston for a pick 6 in high-stakes celebrity football game 

Tyreek Hill is living his best life right now as the All-Pro receiver inked a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Miami Dolphins. Hill recently got the chance to show his skills as a defensive back by participating in the Fan Controlled Football League.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was a participant, as well, and was on the wrong end of throwing an interception to Hill that was returned for a touchdown.

Watch: Tyreek Hill brings more speed and playmaking to the Dolphins

TYREEK HILL for the pick-6



No flags as Jameis Winston picked off by... *checks notes*TYREEK HILL for the pick-6No flags as @cheetah throws the deuces Jameis Winston picked off by... *checks notes* TYREEK HILL for the pick-6 No flags as @cheetah throws the deuces ✌️ https://t.co/iSwFNk5wfg

From 2016 - 2021, Tyreek Hill made a name for himself with the Kansas City Chiefs as "The Cheetah," named aptly for his game-breaking speed. He is widely regarded as the fastest player in the NFL, and game tapes appear to support that assumption.

The Dolphins hope that the addition of "The Cheetah" will aid third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his ongoing development.

First-year head coach Mike McDaniel hopes that pairing the four-time All-Pro receiver with second-year receiver Jaylen Waddle will be enough to vault the team to new heights.

PFF @PFF Jaylen Waddle now holds the record for most receptions in a season by a rookie Jaylen Waddle now holds the record for most receptions in a season by a rookie 🐧 https://t.co/6VJK74u36A

In 2021, which was Waddle's rookie season out of the University of Alabama, the star receiver broke the NFL record for receptions by a rookie with 104. He has already shown to have a positive rapport with Tagovailoa, and the addition of Tyreek Hll should take even more pressure off him to succeed.

The Dolphins also added former Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds and former San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert to the team to provide a one-two punch out of the backfield.

Edmonds provides the thump while Mostert brings another speedster to the offensive side of the football. Miami also signed former Dallas Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson to serve as the slot receiver, which served him well with his former team.

Wilson was often called on by the Cowboys to fill in for Amari Cooper or Michael Gallup, who each missed significant time over the past few seasons. Last year, Wilson amassed 45 receptions for 602 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

He will provide an underneath option in the middle of the field for Tagovailoa. The 2022 NFL season is a make-or-break year for the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback.

With several options now at his disposal, there is no room for error or excuses in his third season as the team's signal caller.

Stay tuned as Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins look to make things interesting in the AFC East next season.

