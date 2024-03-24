Way too early 2025 NFL Draft predictions: Who could end up with #1 overall pick? Where could Shedeur Sanders land?

We haven't even had the 2024 NFL Draft and are already eyeing Shedeur Sanders and the 2025 draft class.

Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are grabbing the headlines for this up-and-coming draft class. But as the college year progresses, Sanders will be the talking point.

After just one college season with the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has garnered interest from multiple NFL teams. He is already touted as the No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 draft.

His stats, 3,230 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, along with a 151.7 passer rating, have impressed scouts.

But which team could Shedeur Sanders go to in 2025?

Who could have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are the favorite to land the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They managed it in 2024, but that pick belonged to Chicago, thanks to a huge trade in March 2023.

But unless the Panthers have another poor season, there is little chance they will look to move off Young after just two years. But this is the NFL, so never say never.

Who could draft Sanders mostly depends on how teams draft this year. The Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings and the Denver Broncos are looking for new quarterbacks. And they should get one in this draft, not next year.

The Los Angeles Rams with Matthew Stafford could also be in play, given Stafford's age. But it is unknown how long the Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play for. Another interesting team is the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers, as his longevity is being questioned by some right now.

Will Shedeur Sanders be 2025 NFL Draft's No. 1 overall pick?

Oregon State vs. Colorado

At the time of writing, Shedeur Sanders is the most probable No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but there are other candidates.

Another candidate is his teammate Travis Hunter, who plays on both sides of the ball as a receiver and cornerback. But he should choose one position as doing both in the NFL is challenging.

Other 2025 draft options include Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck, LSU linebacker Harold Perkins, Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen and Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.

But the consensus No. 1 pick, barring any injury, is Shedeur Sanders, who burst onto the scene last year for the Buffaloes.

Which team he could go to remains to be seen.