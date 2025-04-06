"We forgot what losing feels like" - When Terron Armstead opened up about success with Saints

The New Orleans Saints had a mixed performance from 2014 to 2016 when they recorded a 7-9 win-loss record each season. However, things changed with the arrival of a new coach in Sean Payton in 2017.

Despite losing their first two games of the season, the Saints bounced back with eight consecutive victories, the last of which came against the Washington Commanders, formerly known as the Washington Redskins.

The players in the Saints camp looked excited and ecstatic with their victory run. Former Saints defensive tackle Terron Armstead opened up about the team environment (after the seventh win of the season) during an interview with SiriusXM in November 2017 and said:

“We just go in the building, we’re hanging out, we’re just having a good time,” Armstead said. “We don’t want to have that feeling go away, trying to hold onto that. We forgot what losing feels like and we want to keep forgetting what losing feels like.”

Armstead’s statement reflected the confidence within the camp and how the victories changed their mindset. The Saints had drubbed the Buffalo Bills by a margin of 40-17 before this interview. Despite their massive victory, there was no sign of leniency within the players.

Although coach Sean Payton called a ‘Victory Monday’ off after the win against the Bills, nearly 40 players showed up, and Armstead was one of them. Tuesday was a regular day off, yet 35 players were on the field. Armstead acknowledged the change in environment and said:

“It’s different, man. It’s a feel we haven’t had in New Orleans in quite some time. I think we’re pretty dangerous in all aspects of the game.”

Armstead gave special mention to the contribution of newcomers such as CB Marshon Lattimore, OT Ryan Ramczyk, safety Marcus Williams and RB Alvin Kamara for the turnaround.

The Saints secured another victory in their next game against Washington and finished their season with an 11-5 record, making it to the playoffs.

Terron Armstead calls retirement after 12 seasons

After playing nine seasons for the Saints, Terron Armstead joined the Dolphins in 2022 for the last phase of his career on a five-year deal worth $75 million. But on Saturday night, Armstead announced his retirement, ending his 12-year NFL career.

Armstead’s sudden departure has left a hole in the starting choice for LT, with 2024 pick Patrick Paul expected to fill in.

