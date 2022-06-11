"We now know that was all a lie" - NFL analyst calls out Tom Brady for what he believes were his offseason intentions

Tom Brady didn't fool many when he announced his retirement from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sure, many NFL fans were hoping it would stick, and the long-time quarterback would give other teams a chance at a Super Bowl, but in the end, it was no surprise when he returned.

NFL analyst Nick Wright spoke about Brady's retirement on First Things First and how there may have been more behind it than Brady implied. Not only that, he thinks there could be a conspiracy to cover it all up. He said:

"I look at this story. I'm like, okay, facts on the ground that we all seem to agree with. The greatest football player ever, days before the first Super Bowl he's not playing or participating in quite some time, hijacks the news story, the news cycle by announcing his own retirement that was instantly correctly called a sham retirement. He talks about wanting to spend time with his wife and his children. And we now know that was all a lie."

Wright questioned why this wasn't a bigger story among most sports media outlets:

"We now additionally know the rationale for it was because he wanted to play somewhere else. And it seems like now Brady is asked about it does not deny it? And it seems like Ben Volin, Dan Lebatard and Nick Wright are the only three people that are like, 'Hey, seems like a bigger story than if Baker Mayfield is going to play for the Seahawks next year.' And nobody agrees."

Tom Brady clearly had other plans before returning to the Buccaneers

Wright makes a valid point. Tom Brady's reasons for retirement made sense at the time, but it was odd that he came back soon. Did his wife and kids get tired of him that fast? Or was the real story that he wanted to cut ties with the Buccaneers and make a play to join a different team like the Miami Dolphins?

And when things apparently fell through, was it Brady who insisted Bruce Arians move out of the head coaching job and into the front office before he returned to the team? There's more to the story than meets the eye. But clarity from Brady is not forthcoming.

