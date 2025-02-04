"We were very, very successful together" - When billionaire Eagles owner delivered crushingly honest opinion on letting Andy Reid go

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX in a repeat of their epic encounter two years ago at State Farm Stadium. These two teams have been among the most dominant in the league in recent years, sharing a common link behind their rich legacy in the form of coach Andy Reid.

Reid, 66, is currently leading the Chiefs but was at the helm of Jeffrey Lurie’s Eagles in the 2000s before Lurie let him go in 2012. Recalling the difficult separation, Lurie sounded regretful and told The Washington Post in February 2023:

“It was extremely difficult because I was personally extremely close with Andy,” he continued. “Obviously, we were very, very successful together. He represented everything that I believe in. … I just think the best thing for Andy at the time—and I think his family probably thought the best thing for Andy at the time—was to have a different environment for his family at that moment in time.”

Reid served as the Eagles’ head coach from 1999 to 2012, making him the longest-serving coach in franchise history at the time. Although he helped the Eagles reach five NFC Championship games, he couldn’t lift the Lombardi Trophy after falling short in 2004. Reid faced a difficult time in 2012 due to the death of his son, which affected his work as the Eagles finished 4-12.

Following the season, Lurie decided against extending Reid’s contract, and they parted ways. However, Lurie continued to root for Reid’s success.

“I always thought he’d be highly successful wherever he went. I credit the Chiefs for immediately realizing their opportunity. And they got a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach, in my opinion.”

Letting Andy Reid go was a blessing in disguise

The decision turned out to be a blessing in disguise for both parties, as both Lurie and Reid found Super Bowl success following their separation. Lurie appointed Doug Pederson as head coach, who later avenged the Eagles’ Super Bowl loss against Brady’s Patriots in 2017, clinching Philly’s first Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Reid joined the Chiefs in the 2013 season and immediately made an impact on the franchise. In his first season, he lifted the Chiefs from a 2-14 record in 2012 to an 11-5 record in 2013. The Chiefs then became regular playoff contenders, but the Lombardi Trophy remained elusive for Reid.

However, the arrival of Patrick Mahomes filled the missing piece in Reid’s plan, and since then, the Chiefs have become the NFL’s new dominant force. Now, Lurie and Reid find themselves at the crossroads of destiny as both teams prepare for Super Bowl LIX.

