NFL football on a Wednesday is rare.

The last time it happened was in 2012, when the Democratic National Convention's Thursday schedule -- featuring a speech by Barack Obama -- was enough for the NFL to push its Thursday-night season opener between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys to the previous day.

The last time it happened before that was in 1948, when the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams played on Wednesday because the NFL wanted to spread out its season-opening weekend.

This week, the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers will play on Wednesday. The teams were supposed to play on Thanksgiving Thursday last week, but an outbreak of COVID-19 positives within the Ravens' team has forced the game to be rescheduled four times.

But now, it is certainly game on, as the Ravens will fly to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers on Wednesday to complete the NFL Week 12 lineup.

Who plays on Wednesday?

The (10-0) Pittsburgh Steelers will host the (6-4) Baltimore Ravens as part of their ongoing rivalry in the AFC North.

Advertisement

The Ravens will have a tough task on their hands to defeat the Steelers, as they will be without their star quarterback Lamar Jackson, running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins, as well as tight end Mark Andrews.

This will bring in veteran quarterback Robert Griffin III, better known as "RG3." The speedy former Heisman Trophy winner, who is somewhat similar to Jackson but has been injury-prone throughout his career, has been with the organization since 2018. He certainly knows the Ravens' system that head coach John Harbaugh has created and should prosper even though they will be without a few starting weapons.

Lowest yards per coverage snap:

1. Jimmy Smith - 0.37

2. Jalen Ramsey - 0.50

3. Bryce Callahan - 0.54

4. Bashaud Breeland - 0.57 pic.twitter.com/eb1B9ZBpAd — PFF (@PFF) December 2, 2020

As for the Steelers, they will look to continue their winning streak to become the only 11-0 team in the league. The major concern the team previously had was with running back James Conner, who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is considered at a higher risk to react to it due to him being a cancer survivor.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, the Steelers do not have any other positive cases on the team and will otherwise have a completely healthy team on Wednesday.

Please please keep James Conner in your prayers. His immune system is compromised because of his medical history. Testing positive for Covid is scary news. — Steelers SZN 10-0 (@ay_taybay) November 28, 2020

The Ravens will certainly rely on the defense to stop Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger and his speedy receiver corps in JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, who has been doing tremendously well since the return of Big Ben. Not only that, the Steelers defense will have to play against an unfamiliar signal-caller, who only took a start back in 2019 after the Ravens had secured the top seed in the AFC.

Ravens at Steelers TV schedule

What time is the NFL game on Wednesday?

3:40 p.m. EST

What channel is the NFL game on Wednesday?

NBC

Ravens at Steelers live stream

FuboTV

Sling TV