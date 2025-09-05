Week 1 Chiefs vs. Chargers Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Isiah Pacheco, Keenan Allen, and more

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Friday night showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Both teams have a ton of options to use in starting lineups, but it's always important to sort through the best targets and fades. Here's how it all breaks down from this matchup.
Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em Picks in Brazil
The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both have deep offenses with many potential contributors. This gives fantasy football managers plenty of options to work with, but also creates a situation where many players' workloads in Week 1 could be questionable.
Both quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, are excellent lineup options this week, as well both teams' top wide receiver, Ladd McConkey and Xavier Worthy. Another obvious player to start in Week 1 is Travis Kelce, who has been one of the most constently productive tight ends in NFL history.
Isiah Pacheco is an intriguing player to target this week as he is reportedly healthy again for the Chiefs. He struggle with multiple injuries last season on his way to missing ten games, but previously finished as the RB17 and RB19 in the first two weeks. He also finished as the overall RB16 in the season before, proving his elite upside at full health in a featured role.
Must Starts
- Patrick Mahomes
- Justin Herbert
- Isiah Pacheco
- Ladd McConkey
- Xavier Worthy
- Travis Kelce
DFS Picks
- Omarion Hampton
- Hollywood Brown
- Will Dissly
Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em Picks in Brazil
The Los Angeles Chargers used the offseason to add more dpeth to their wide receivers, including bringing back Keenan Allen and drafting Tre' Harris. They also still have Quentin Johnston on their roster, so it will be inetersting to see how the target hierarchy develops behind McConkey in their passing game.
Allen has a long history of success in fantasy football, including with the Chargers, when he finished as the overall WR14 or better in six of his final seven years before departing the franchise for a season. He will make his return in Week 1, but it will be difficult to trust him in fantasy lineups right away. He is best approached as a bench stash for now until his workload becomes more clear.
Must Sits
- Brashard Smith
- Quentin Johnston
- Keenan Allen
- Tre' Harris
- Tyler Conklin
- Noah Gray
DFS Fades
- Najee Harris
- Kareem Hunt
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
