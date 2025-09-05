Week 1 Chiefs vs. Chargers Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Isiah Pacheco, Keenan Allen, and more

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Friday night showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. Both teams have a ton of options to use in starting lineups, but it's always important to sort through the best targets and fades. Here's how it all breaks down from this matchup.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 1 Start 'Em Picks in Brazil

Week 1 starts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers both have deep offenses with many potential contributors. This gives fantasy football managers plenty of options to work with, but also creates a situation where many players' workloads in Week 1 could be questionable.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Both quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, are excellent lineup options this week, as well both teams' top wide receiver, Ladd McConkey and Xavier Worthy. Another obvious player to start in Week 1 is Travis Kelce, who has been one of the most constently productive tight ends in NFL history.

Isiah Pacheco is an intriguing player to target this week as he is reportedly healthy again for the Chiefs. He struggle with multiple injuries last season on his way to missing ten games, but previously finished as the RB17 and RB19 in the first two weeks. He also finished as the overall RB16 in the season before, proving his elite upside at full health in a featured role.

Ad

Must Starts

Patrick Mahomes

Justin Herbert

Isiah Pacheco

Ladd McConkey

Xavier Worthy

Travis Kelce

DFS Picks

Omarion Hampton

Hollywood Brown

Will Dissly

Fantasy Football Week 1 Sit 'Em Picks in Brazil

Week 1 sits

The Los Angeles Chargers used the offseason to add more dpeth to their wide receivers, including bringing back Keenan Allen and drafting Tre' Harris. They also still have Quentin Johnston on their roster, so it will be inetersting to see how the target hierarchy develops behind McConkey in their passing game.

Ad

Allen has a long history of success in fantasy football, including with the Chargers, when he finished as the overall WR14 or better in six of his final seven years before departing the franchise for a season. He will make his return in Week 1, but it will be difficult to trust him in fantasy lineups right away. He is best approached as a bench stash for now until his workload becomes more clear.

Ad

Must Sits

Brashard Smith

Quentin Johnston

Keenan Allen

Tre' Harris

Tyler Conklin

Noah Gray

DFS Fades

Najee Harris

Kareem Hunt

JuJu Smith-Schuster

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.