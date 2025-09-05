Week 1 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Football: Start 'em Sit 'em advice for Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs open their 2025 season looking to defend their AFC crown, with Patrick Mahomes once again commanding one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. But for fantasy managers, the real question is which pass-catchers will benefit most from early opportunities.

Ad

With Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games of the season, Kansas City will lean more heavily on Xavier Worthy and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to anchor its receiving corps.

That creates plenty of intrigue for fantasy lineups heading into Week 1.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Xavier Worthy’s Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Worthy enters his second NFL season as one of Mahomes’ most explosive weapons. He gave Kansas City a vertical dimension as a rookie and proved he could deliver in big moments during the Chiefs’ postseason run to the Super Bowl.

Ad

Trending

According to Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Draft Simulation, Worthy is projected for 14.3 fantasy points in Week 1, with 4.5 receptions, 48.6 receiving yards, 7.9 rushing yards, and 0.5 touchdowns.

With Rice sidelined, Worthy should be even more central to the passing attack, creating a clear WR2 floor with upside to spike into WR1 territory in favorable matchups.

Marquise Brown’s Fantasy Outlook for Week 1

Brown’s Chiefs tenure got off to a rocky start in 2024 after a preseason sternoclavicular injury landed him on injured reserve. He returned late in the year, playing in Weeks 16 and 17 before adding two catches for 15 yards in the Super Bowl. Despite the limited action, Kansas City re-upped him on a one-year deal this offseason, signaling their confidence in his role moving forward.

Ad

For Week 1, he is projected for 10 fantasy points, with 4.2 receptions, 45.3 yards, and 0.2 touchdowns. With Rice unavailable, Brown becomes a more likely secondary target for Mahomes behind Worthy, which could help stabilize his fantasy value early in the season.

Still, the Chiefs’ tendency to spread the ball caps his ceiling, making him more of a WR3 or flex option.

Xavier Worthy vs. Marquise Brown: Final Verdict

Both receivers should see an increase in targets while Rashee Rice serves his suspension, but the safer and more productive Week 1 start is Xavier Worthy. His 14.3 projected points outpace Brown’s 10, and his chemistry with Mahomes continues to make him the focal point of Kansas City’s air attack.

Ad

Xavier Worthy vs. Marquise Brown Fantasy Football

Brown’s expanded role is worth monitoring, and he could become a steady option if he stays healthy and capitalizes on Rice’s absence. But for fantasy managers choosing between the two in Week 1, Worthy is the clear play.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.