Week 1 Kansas City Chiefs Fantasy Football: Start 'em Sit 'em advice for Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, and more

The Kansas City Chiefs open their 2025 season looking to defend their AFC crown, with Patrick Mahomes once again commanding one of the league’s most dynamic offenses. But for fantasy managers, the real question is which pass-catchers will benefit most from early opportunities.
With Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games of the season, Kansas City will lean more heavily on Xavier Worthy and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to anchor its receiving corps.
That creates plenty of intrigue for fantasy lineups heading into Week 1.
Xavier Worthy’s Fantasy Outlook for Week 1
Worthy enters his second NFL season as one of Mahomes’ most explosive weapons. He gave Kansas City a vertical dimension as a rookie and proved he could deliver in big moments during the Chiefs’ postseason run to the Super Bowl.
According to Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Draft Simulation, Worthy is projected for 14.3 fantasy points in Week 1, with 4.5 receptions, 48.6 receiving yards, 7.9 rushing yards, and 0.5 touchdowns.
With Rice sidelined, Worthy should be even more central to the passing attack, creating a clear WR2 floor with upside to spike into WR1 territory in favorable matchups.
Marquise Brown’s Fantasy Outlook for Week 1
Brown’s Chiefs tenure got off to a rocky start in 2024 after a preseason sternoclavicular injury landed him on injured reserve. He returned late in the year, playing in Weeks 16 and 17 before adding two catches for 15 yards in the Super Bowl. Despite the limited action, Kansas City re-upped him on a one-year deal this offseason, signaling their confidence in his role moving forward.
For Week 1, he is projected for 10 fantasy points, with 4.2 receptions, 45.3 yards, and 0.2 touchdowns. With Rice unavailable, Brown becomes a more likely secondary target for Mahomes behind Worthy, which could help stabilize his fantasy value early in the season.
Still, the Chiefs’ tendency to spread the ball caps his ceiling, making him more of a WR3 or flex option.
Xavier Worthy vs. Marquise Brown: Final Verdict
Both receivers should see an increase in targets while Rashee Rice serves his suspension, but the safer and more productive Week 1 start is Xavier Worthy. His 14.3 projected points outpace Brown’s 10, and his chemistry with Mahomes continues to make him the focal point of Kansas City’s air attack.
Brown’s expanded role is worth monitoring, and he could become a steady option if he stays healthy and capitalizes on Rice’s absence. But for fantasy managers choosing between the two in Week 1, Worthy is the clear play.
