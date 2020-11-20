The Arizona Cardinals go on the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field in Week 11 for another edition of "Thursday Night Football."
This will be the second game between the two sides this season, and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will be raring to exact revenge over his team's 37-34 overtime loss to Arizona in Week 7.
Both teams are led by quarterbacks who are shorter than the average NFL QB but are currently playing at a higher level than everybody else in the league right now.
The Cardinals (6-3) are coming off a nail-biting 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills which was won after star receiver DeAndre Hopkins snagged the game-winning touchdown off a "Hail Mary" throw from QB Kyler Murray. They are currently leading the NFC West.
The Seahawks (6-3), on the other hand, lost 23-16 to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 -- their third loss in four weeks. The Seahawks have slipped to third position in the NFC West.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds
Cardinals odds: +140
Seahawks odds: -160
The Seahawks -3.0 favorites on Thursday.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Picks
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will score at least one rushing touchdown.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins will have over 5 receptions and 80 yards.
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson will throw at least one interception.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Key Notes
- The Cardinals are 3-2 at home
- The Seahawks are 2-3 on the road
- The Cardinals and Seahawks have played each other 43 times, and the all-time series is tied at 21-21-1
- Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has scored a rushing touchdown in 8 of the 9 games he has played so far this season
- Seahawks have the worst defense in the league right now allowing a league-high 448.3 yards per game
- Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has thrown an interception in 4 out of his last 5 games
- Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins has three 100+ yards receiving games in his last 5 appearances.
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Key Injuries
Arizona Cardinals:
DT Corey Peters (Knee) is Out
LB De'Vondre Cambell (Calf) is Questionable
Seattle Seahawks:
CB Shaquill Griffin (Hamstring) is Out
WR Tyler Lockett (Knee) is Questionable
RB Chris Carson (Foot) is Questionable
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks Prediction
Prediction: Cardinals 31, Seahawks 27
Money Line: Cardinals -150, Seahawks +170
Against the Spread: Cardinals 5-4, Seahawks 5-4Published 20 Nov 2020, 03:23 IST