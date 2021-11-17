NFL Week 11: Which NFL teams have a bye this week?

Now that the NFL has officially switched to a 17 game regular season, there seems to be a different way in which bye weeks are handled. Normally, teams that would have a bye every week would be grouped into fours, but now every other week seems to be switching the number of teams that have a bye.

Last week, for instance, Chicago, Cincinnati, Houston, and the New York Giants all had a bye week. Week 8, Las Vegas, and Baltimore had a bye week.

The new way of doing things seems to be switching from having four teams go on bye to only two in alternating two-week periods. So, who is on bye this week?

Which two NFL teams have a bye in Week 11?

Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will get some much-needed rest after going through ten tough games. They now stand at a 5-5 record, and they keep towing the line of sometimes appearing to be a playoff team, and one that is likely remain just above .500 on the season.

After dismantling the Cowboys in Week 9, it seemed the Broncos would be back to their winning ways. That feeling was silenced by how the Eagles dismantled them in the way they dismantled the Cowboys the week prior.

The Broncos will return from their bye week to take on division rival the Los Angeles Chargers and then the Kansas City Chiefs in back-to-back weeks. Should the Broncos want to be taken seriously as a playoff team, they will need to beat both the Chargers and Chiefs.

Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are also a team that needs a rest after losing back-to-back primetime games against the Titans and the 49ers. Many assumed the Rams were the team to beat in the NFC, but that may not be the case any longer.

After losing Robert Woods to an ACL tear, the Rams were steamrolled by their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams looked like a lost team that just couldn't put anything together, which is odd considering Matthew Stafford has been ranked the top quarterback in the league.

The Rams are now a game behind the Arizona Cardinals and need every win to make sure they can be the top team in the NFC and secure a first-round bye in the playoffs. Back-to-back losses against the Titans and 49ers don't inspire much confidence.

The Rams now get a week off to retool their efforts to be the top team in the NFC West as well as the entire NFC.

