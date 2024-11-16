Week 11 Ravens vs. Steelers prediction and fantasy outlook feat. Russell Wilson

On Sunday, Lamar Jackson will face Russell Wilson for the first time since Wilson joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. It has been smooth sailing for the Steelers quarterback since he took over Justin Fields. However, the game will test just how high Wilson's ceiling is and should give an entertaining show to boot. Here's a look at all things Ravens vs Steelers.

Ravens vs Steelers prediction

Lamar Jackson at Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Baltimore Ravens have won seven games since Sept. 21, but they have also shown they aren't invincible. With losses to the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, nothing is guaranteed for Jackson. He has also lost to Patrick Mahomes this season.

Trending

Meanwhile, Wilson has blown out Mahomes the last time he faced him. As such, expect the Steelers to eek out a victory via a fourth-quarter comeback. Russell Wilson's Steelers have had a relatively easy go of it since Wilson took over, so this game might be the first time he'll be pushed him to his limits.

Ravens vs Steelers fantasy outlook

George Pickens at Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most unconventional defenses in the NFL. On one hand, they have a secondary allowing more yards than anyone per game. On the other, they have a run defense that ranks first in the league, per ESPN analytics.

Keep an eye out for George Pickens and Russell Wilson to ascend.

The Ravens are set to face perhaps their toughest offensive task of the season so far, except for facing a Chiefs defense in Week 1 with an offensive line learning a new system under a new offensive line coach.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are most likely starting worthy, but they might meet their match in this game. Don't expect anything insane.

Where to watch Ravens vs Steelers on cable

Russell Wilson at Pittsburgh Steelers at Washington Commanders - Source: Imagn

The game will be broadcast on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS. Certain locales will get the game while others will not, so check your local listings. Live snippets of the game are also expected to be available via the NFL Redzone channel and the game should be available for all on YouTube Sunday Ticket.

Additionally, many sports bars will have the game, but call and confirm before making any plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.