Week 12 NFC Playoff Picture: Cowboys at brink of elimination, Lions run rampage, 49ers hang by thread

The 2024 NFL season has reached its business end, and the playoff picture is getting clearer by the week. As usual, the NFC is stacked with contenders, some of whom are regular, while a few franchises are currently performing better than their preseason expectations.

The Detroit Lions are arguably the best team in the league, and Dan Campbell is coaching them to sensational offensive performances on a weekly basis. The San Francisco 49ers are one of those teams performing below expectations, with their postseason hopes hanging by a thread.

The Arizona Cardinals are the surprise of the conference, riding a four-game winning streak to lead a stacked NFC West. The Dallas Cowboys are a few losses away from elimination.

Hence, in conjunction with our NFL Playoff Predictor, we are looking at numerous scenarios and how they affect the playoff picture.

NFC Playoff Picture heading into Week 12

Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions are the in-form team in the NFC, and they're currently on a league-best eight-game winning streak. The Lions were at their dominant best in Week 11, dispatching the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6.

The Lions enjoyed stellar weekly performances from Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. The Lions are in a stacked NFC North, with the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers also sitting on seven wins or more.

However, it's difficult to see either the Vikings or Packers passing the Lions if they continue to play this way for the remainder of the regular season. Their playoff hopes are in their hands, and they're in pole position to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are quietly having an impressive regular season under Nick Sirianni's coaching. Jalen Hurts and Co. has compiled a six-game winning streak and are first in the NFC East.

The Eagles can count on Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and a stingy defense to keep them in the playoff picture for the foreseeable future. They were effective in Week 11 against the Washington Commanders and go into their Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams with momentum on their side.

The Commanders are the only team in the NFC East with a realistic chance of beating the Eagles to the divisional crown come the end of the regular season.

Arizona Cardinals

During the preseason, the Arizona Cardinals were dismissed as rebuilding candidates. Some analysts even doubted how the team would perform without a standout WR2 alongside rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. So far this season, the Cardinals have quieted the doubters and then some.

Kyler Murray and Co. are currently on a four-game winning streak and at top the uber-competitive NFC West. The Los Angeles Rams are behind them, and the Seattle Seahawks are next up, but they're dealing with issues closing out home games. The less said about the San Francisco 49ers' 2024 season, the better.

The Cardinals have their playoff destiny in their hands and will fancy their chances as they return from a welcome bye week.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons brought in Kirk Cousins for one reason, and so far, the perennial Pro Bowler is fulfilling his end of the deal. The Falcons are 6-5 and hold a decent lead over the next best-placed team in the NFC South.

The Falcons have enjoyed impressive performances from Cousins, Drake London and Kyle Pitts and some gritty displays from their defense. However, they're currently on a two-game losing streak and must ensure that they win their next few games to avoid either the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or New Orleans Saints catching up with them.

The Carolina Panthers look down and out, and it will take a phenomenal effort from Bryce Young (or Andy Dalton) for the team to finish with a .500 record this season.

Overview of NFC Playoff Picture after Week 11

Division Leaders

1. Detroit Lions (9-1) - First round bye

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-2)

3. Arizona Cardinals (6-4)

4. Atlanta Falcons (6-5)

Wild-Card Race

5. Minnesota Vikings (8-2)

6. Green Bay Packers (7-3)

7. Washington Commanders (7-4)

8. Los Angeles Rams (5-5)

9. Seattle Seahawks (5-5)

10. San Francisco 49ers (5-5)

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)

12. Chicago Bears (4-6)

13. New Orleans Saints (4-7)

14. Dallas Cowboys (3-6)

15. Carolina Panthers (3-7)

16. New York Giants (2-8)

