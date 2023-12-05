Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: What happened to Chiefs and Eagles? Are CJ Stroud's Texans legit?

The latest week in the NFL is done, which means the Power Rankings have undoubtedly shifted. Some teams cemented their status while others now face questions. What's up with the Kansas City Chiefs? What happened to the Philadelphia Eagles? With the playoffs looming in the distance, here's how things shook out.

NFL Power Rankings in Week 14

15] Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers proved they can seriously contend for the playoffs. They might not make it, but they're in the race and just earned a huge win over a good team.

14] Denver Broncos

The Broncos' improbable winning streak came to an end, but they firmly entered the playoff race. Russell Wilson, Sunday notwithstanding, has been surprisingly good in a bounce back year.

13] Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are one of the best teams in the NFL. The only issue is that they're without their starting running back and are working with their fourth QB this year. Joe Flacco was just signed off the street and had to start Sunday.

12] Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers had the chance to beat a bad opponent and climb up the standings, but they faltered in horrendous weather and with Kenny Pickett sidelined.

11] Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills may be left outside of the playoff race as they're currently 6-6 with a tough schedule left. That doesn't negate the fact that they're a better team than the record suggests.

10] Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are a good team all around. C.J. Stroud gets all the headlines, but the defense is excellent, too. They lost Tank Dell for the year, which will undoubtedly hurt, but they look legitimate.

9] Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts earned a huge overtime win and they just keep plugging along. Despite missing Jonathan Taylor for most of the year and being without Anthony Richardson, this is a playoff squad that suddenly has division title hopes.

8] Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars stumbled a bit on MNF thanks to Trevor Lawrence's injury. That also puts a damper on what has thus far been a really special season for them.

7] Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have four losses, and most of them are rather surprising. The offense continues to struggle, with even Patrick Mahomes throwing a late interception that didn't help their comeback attempt.

6] Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins still haven't proven they can beat the best of the best this year, but they have nine wins. That record and their offensive firepower truly speaks for itself.

5] Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are good

The Dallas Cowboys got a rare dud from their defense, but it didn't matter. This team is so good that they can be diced up on defense and still win the game thanks to Dak Prescott and company.

4] Philadelphia Eagles

Their first major stumble came this week, but the Philadelphia Eagles are still quite good. Their luck was bound to run out, but Jalen Hurts and company still own the NFC's top record.

3] Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions rebounded from their shocking loss on Thanksgiving to earn a solid win over a division rival. It was closer than it needed to be, but this team is one of the strongest in the NFC.

2] Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens didn't play, but they moved up in the NFL standings. Thanks to losses by several key AFC competitors, they're in line for a bye week in the AFC. They will be rested and ready to prove they're worthy of it next week.

1] San Francisco 49ers

There's not a team that can be more dominant than the 49ers, and they showed that on Sunday. The demolished a team that previously had just one loss, with Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel having particularly huge games.

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Best of the rest

