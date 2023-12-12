Week 15 updated NFL Draft order: Where Raiders, Patriots, Bears and Jets stand

The NFL Draft is already the main focus for a number of teams. With four weeks to go in the regular season, it's clear which teams will be fighting for the Super Bowl, which teams would be happy just to make the playoffs and which teams are hopeful of landing a high draft pick.

There's no stopping in the NFL. While games happen from September to February, you need all the time in the world to make your team ready to go through the season, and the draft is the main source of hope for fans who had to endure a tough season the year prior.

With that in mind, check out how the 2024 NFL Draft is ordered after Week 14 - bear in mind that this is the same order from the waiver wire, which gets updated weekly based on NFL standings.

Updated NFL Draft order for Week 15

1. Chicago Bears (1-12, originally from CAR)

2. New England Patriots (3-10)

3. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

4. Washington Commanders (4-9)

5. Chicago Bears (5-8)

6. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

7. New York Jets (5-8)

8. New York Giants (5-8)

9. Tennessee Titans (5-8)

10. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8)

11. Atlanta Falcons (6-7)

12. New Orleans Saints (6-7)

13. Seattle Seahawks (6-7)

14. Los Angeles Rams (6-7)

15. Arizona Cardinals (7-6, originally from HOU)

16. Denver Broncos (7-6)

17. Buffalo Bills (7-6)

18. Cincinatti Bengals (7-6)

19. Green Bay Packers (6-7)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7)

21. Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

22. Minnesota Vikings (7-6)

23. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6)

24. Houston Texans (8-5, originally from CLE)

25. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5)

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5)

27. Detroit Lions (9-4)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3)

29. Miami Dolphins (9-4)

30. Dallas Cowboys (10-3)

31. San Francisco 49ers (10-3)

32. Baltimore Ravens (10-3)

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: #6

Round 2: #37

Round 3: #74

Round 4: #109

Round 5: #142

Round 6: no picks.

Round 7: #202, #220, #227, #240

New England Patriots 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: #2

Round 2: #35

Round 3: #66

Round 4: #103

Round 5: #136

Round 6: #179

Round 7: #223

Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: #1, #5

Round 2: no picks.

Round 3: #73

Round 4: #108

Round 5: #128, #141

Round 6: no picks

Round 7: no picks.

New York Jets 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: #7

Round 2: no picks.

Round 3: #69

Round 4: #110, #116

Round 5: no picks.

Round 6: #184

Round 7: #252, #253

