Week 16 Cowboys cheering guide: Which wins fortify Dak Prescott's playoff position?

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has locked up a playoff seed for the 2023 season, but his job isn't done yet. He needs to continue winning to boost his playoff positioning for the postseason.

The more home games that the Cowboys can guarantee, the better. However, like Wild Card hopefuls looking for some things to go their way, the Cowboys have their hopes with this week's slate.

New York Jets over Washington Commanders

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Sam Howell at Washington Commanders v New England Patriots

The New York Jets and Commanders matchup might be a moot point for most fans. But Cowboys Wire analyst KD Drummond makes a case that goes beyond divisional rivalries. Here's how he put it:

"The Jets are one of the opponents that Dallas has beaten but the Eagles have lost to. If the tiebreaker scenario gets down to strength of victory, Dallas wants teams like this to have the best record possible."

Seattle Seahawks over Tennessee Titans

Geno Smith at Philadelphia Eagles v Seattle Seahawks

The Cowboys vs. Eagles game, similar to the Jets and Commanders game, will have a tiebreaker. As such, root for the Seahawks to beat the Titans.

Carolina Panthers over Green Bay Packers

Bryce Young at Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers

The Cowboys don't want to risk facing a Jordan Love with any semblance of an early-career Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers won the Super Bowl as a Wild Card early in his starting career, but losing to the Panthers would end their playoff hopes.

Minnesota Vikings over Detroit Lions

Justin Jefferson at Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

The Minnesota Vikings would be far from the scariest team in the playoffs, Minnesota Miracle aside. Knocking down the Lions a peg would allow Dak Prescott to increase his odds of nabbing the number one seed.

Los Angeles Chargers over Buffalo Bills

Khalil Mack at Baltimore Ravens v Los Angeles Chargers

A tiebreaker is to ensue in this game. The Bills have lost to the Eagles, while the Chargers have lost to the Cowboys. If the Chargers have a higher win total, it helps Dak Prescott's case.

Jacksonville Jaguars over Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

The weaker the Buccaneers, the lower the odds of Dallas facing a vengeful roster still smarting from ending their season at the hand of Dak Prescott. While the Cowboys would likely welcome the challenge, the easiest path to the Super Bowl without any extra motivated teams is wisest.

Arizona Cardinals over Chicago Bears

Kyler Murray at San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals

Cowboys Wire reporter KD Drummond recommends rooting for the Arizona Cardinals due to a strength of victory-tie-breaker scenario. While a seed tiebreaker likely wouldn't get to this level, any boost adds peace of mind.

Las Vegas Raiders over Kansas City Chiefs

Davante Adams at Minnesota Vikings v Las Vegas Raiders

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only team to have played one of these two. They've defeated the Chiefs, so if the Raiders win, it boosts Dallas' odds deep in the tie-breaking procedures.

New York Giants over Philadelphia Eagles

Tommy DeVito at New York Giants v New Orleans Saints

This, of course, is the most crucial game in the division race. If the Giants upset the Eagles, it opens the door for CeeDee Lamb and the 'boys to skip all of the tie-breaking minutes by simply having a better record.

Baltimore Ravens over San Francisco 49ers

Lamar Jackson at Baltimore Ravens v Jacksonville Jaguars

The San Francisco 49ers haven't clinched the number-one seed yet. Losing to the Ravens would open the door for the Cowboys to lock up a home-field advantage in the playoffs and a first-round bye. They'll need a lot of other things to go their way, but this is perhaps the "easiest" win to root for.