Week 17 DFS Packers-Vikings top picks for DraftKings and FanDuel SNF ft. Justin Jefferson

A DFS lineup can be set as the Green Bay Packers face their NFC North rivals, the Minnesota Vikings, on SNF in Week 17. Green Bay (7-8) ended their two-game winning streak with a 33-30 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. Minnesota (7-8) lost their second straight game to the Detroit Lions by 30-24 last week.

This game does have some value to be had in making a lineup but injuries could play a role. Let's look at which players can help make a favorable DFS lineup on DraftKings and FanDuel.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top NFL DFS Picks for Sunday, Dec. 31

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love (Packers) - DraftKings: $6,400; FanDuel: $7,500

Jordan Love has been finding the end zone with 2+ touchdowns in six of his last seven starts, eclipsing 250 yards passing in five. With just three interceptions over that time, he makes for a viable starter in any DFS lineup in this pivotal divisional game.

Jaren Hall (Vikings) - DraftKings: $4,500; FanDuel: $6,000

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is handing the reins to the rookie in this SNF showdown. Hall started against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9 but left the game due to injury, being replaced by Joshua Dobbs. The rookie has thrown just 10 passes in two appearances for 101 yards. Consider him a risk in a lineup.

Having a hard time deciding between Love and Hall? Use Sportskeeda's Lineup Optimizer to set the best possible DFS lineup.

Running Backs

Aaron Jones (Packers) - DraftKings: $6,300; FanDuel: $6,700

The Green Bay star running back had his second game this season with over 100 yards rushing against the Panthers in Week 16. Jones has just one touchdown in his last five appearances. He struggled to stay healthy but showed what he can do at full strength. Jones is worth starting in a DFS lineup versus the Vikings' defense.

Ty Chandler (Vikings) - DraftKings: $5,700; FanDuel: $6,900

Chandler enters this game with just 50+ rushing yards in two of the Vikings' last six games but has back-to-back games with a touchdown. Minnesota's offense has leaned towards the pass to the detriment of Chandler. He presents a steal in DraftKings but a 50-50 option in FanDuel when it comes to DFS.

Wide Receivers

Christian Watson (Packers) - DraftKings: $4,700; FanDuel: $6,800

Watson has not played in the Packers' last three games due to injury and might miss this matchup. When on the field, he has had five touchdowns with five games of at least 10 fantasy points. He is a low-end risk to start but look to Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed if Watson cannot go.

Justin Jefferson (Vikings) - DraftKings: $8,800; FanDuel: $9,200

Jefferson has looked like a top-five receiver with back-to-back games with 10 targets and a touchdown. The All-Pro should be getting more opportunities at more targets and the end zone, as Hall needs some help in the air. Jefferson is a must-start in DFS despite his high salary.

Tight Ends

Luke Musgrave (Packers) - DraftKings: $3,900; FanDuel: $5,000

The young tight end has 50+ receiving yards in two of his last three games with a touchdown as well. If Watson does not play, Musgrave might see some more looks his way in this game. This makes him a strong option at tight end or flex in a DFS lineup while considering Tucker Kraft.

Josh Oliver (Vikings) - DraftKings: $2,500; FanDuel: $4,500

Oliver will be seeing plenty of playing time as starting tight end T.J. Hockenson is out indefinitely after tearing his MCL and ACL. There is a belief that Oliver will take on a similar workload as Hockenson, meaning a greater target share. His salary makes him a sleeper option in a lineup.