Week 17 viewing guide: 5 most important games in Week 17 ft. Bengals vs Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes, Jared Goff, Lamar Jackson and several other quarterbacks could alter the trajectory of their seasons this week, despite already logging 16 weeks of action. It's all been building toward the next eight days and at this time, two weeks from now, the Wild Card round of the playoffs will be in full swing.

However, there's still plenty of regular-season football to be played. Here's a look at five of the most important matchups this weekend.

5 most important games in Week 17 ft. Bengals vs Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

It's Week 17 and Patrick Mahomes has yet to officially lock up a division win. Meaning that if he loses this week, the Chiefs could be in danger of losing the division for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. If Mahomes loses and the Broncos or Raiders win out, the Chiefs would lose the division at the 11th hour.

However, if they manage to defeat Jake Browning and the Cincinnati Bengals, they'll be crowned division champs in just another year of Mahomes' dominating streak of wins over the Broncos, Raiders and Chargers. The Bengals have not been an easy out in the regular season for Patrick Mahomes with Joe Burrow. Will that be the case with Browning?

Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys

The loser of this matchup will seemingly all but wrap up their hopes of winning the number one seed in the NFC. The Cowboys and Lions both have clinched a playoff berth but both teams want to kick their feet up for Wild Card weekend. Either way, the Saturday showdown should be a spectacle to behold and with high stakes, has a shot to be the most important game of the bunch.

Jared Goff has not taken the Lions to the playoffs and Dak Prescott hasn't locked up a bonus bye week since 2016. This game could set the stage for a first that both franchises have not had in quite some time.

Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens

Taking place one day after Cowboys-Lions, the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins find themselves in a similar dogfight for the number one seed. The Ravens sit in the first seed and the Dolphins sit in the second. With a 12-3 record for the Ravens, they can clinch the top spot with one more win.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, can force the Ravens to sweat in Week 18 with a win of their own. By defeating Lamar Jackson, the Dolphins would instead take the number one seed with a win. Many believe that the winner of this game will secure the number one seed in the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers

This is effectively an elimination game for the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. The winner will continue to vie for a playoff berth while the other will see their playoff chances drop into the single digits. The Packers were in a similar situation last season and came up short. Will they come up short again late in the year with the playoffs on the line?

Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts sit in the seventh seed and seem to be the last domino to fall in the Wild Card picture. With a win, they'll be a stone's throw away from locking up a playoff spot. With a loss, however, their odds drop to 27%, per the NFL's playoff picture.

Meanwhile, the Raiders hope to challenge the Chiefs in Week 18 for the division title. With a win and a Chiefs loss, anything can happen in Week 18.

However, a loss would dash those hopes with what would then be one game to play. Both sides have stakes and with similar records, it should be a game of flash and substance.