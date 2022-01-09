×
Create
Notifications

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

NFL Week 18: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Week 18: Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 09, 2022 02:53 AM IST
Preview

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals as both teams wrap up the NFL regular season. 2021 has proved to be a tale of two seasons for both of these AFC teams.

The visiting Bengals won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at home by a score of 34-31. As for the Browns, they started the season with a 3-1 record and have gone on to post a 4-8 record since then, missing the playoffs after going11-5 in 2020.

Cincinnati is the current third seed in the AFC playoff picture and will play their first postseason game since losing the 2015 AFC Wild Card game to the Pittsburgh Steelers by 18-16, back in January of 2016.

As the two divisional foes face off for the second and final time this season, here is the injury report for both the Bengals and Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Player 

Position  

Injury 

Game Status 

Joe Burrow 

QB 

Rest/Knee 

Questionable 

Jalen Davis 

CB 

Ankle 

Out 

Cam Sample 

EDGE 

Hamstring 

Out 

Larry Ogunjobi 

DT 

Illness 

(-) 

D.J. Reader 

DT 

Rest 

Questionable  

Evan McPherson  

K 

Groin 

Questionable

Sam Hubbard 

DE 

Thigh 

Questionable 

C.J. Uzomah 

TE 

Knee/Hip 

Questionable 

Fred Johnson 

OT 

Shin 

(-) 

Four Bengals are officially questionable against the Browns on Sunday. One of them is quarterback Joe Burrow (rest/knee), who will not start. Backup QB Brandon Allen is preparing this week to make his first start of the season.

In addition to Burrow, Hubbard (thigh), Uzomah (knee/hip) and Reader (rest) are questionable. Reader and Uzomah might not play in the season finale. Ogunjobi is battling with COVID-19 as Davis (ankle) and Sample (hamstring) will not play. Their availability for the postseason should be in question at this point.

Evan McPherson (groin) despite being listed as questionable, appears good to go after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. The team could have practice squad kicker Elliott Fry for the weekend to give McPherson time off, but if McPherson is ok, there is minimal risk in having him play.

Fred Johnson, also seems fine, and could play major offensive snaps at one of the tackle positions versus Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Player 

Position  

Injury 

Game Status 

Ronnie Harrison 

SS 

Ankle 

Questionable 

Troy Hill 

CB 

Knee 

Questionable 

Kareem Hunt 

RB 

Ankle 

Questionable 

John Johnson 

S 

Hamstring 

Questionable 

David Njoku 

TE 

Shoulder 

Questionable 

Denzel Ward 

CB 

Groin 

Questionable 

Greedy Williams 

CB 

Shoulder 

Questionable 

Nick Chubb 

RB 

Chest 

 (-)

Jadeveon Clowney 

DE 

Shoulder 

 (-)

Austin Hooper 

TE 

Hand 

 (-)

Elijah Lee 

OLB 

Shoulder 

 (-)

Malik McDowell 

DT 

Neck 

 (-)

Ifeadi Odenigbo 

DE 

Biceps 

 (-)

J.C. Tretter 

OG 

Knee 

 (-)

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will have a number of game-time decisions to make. S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), CB Troy Hill (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), S John Johnson III (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (groin), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are all listed as 'questionable' for the Week 18 clash with Cincinnati.

On top of the various injuries in their secondary, they will also be without starting QB Baker Mayfield as he is having surgery on the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Backup QB Case Keenum will get his second start of the year against the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup

Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup

QB - Brandon Allen | RB - Samaje Perine | WR - Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd| TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Trey Hill, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince, Fred Johnson, Jonah Williams

DL - Sam Hubbard, Khalid Kareem, Josh Tupou | LB - Markus Bailey, Keandre Jones, Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson | CB - Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple | S - Ricardo Allen, Jessie Bates | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Cleveland Browns starting lineup

QB - Case Keenum | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins | TE - David Njoku | OL - Jedrick Wills, Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III

Also ReadArticle Continues below

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik McDowell, Jadaveon Clowney | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Jr., Mack Wilson Sr., Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II | S - Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt

Edited by David Nyland
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Who wins the game?

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी