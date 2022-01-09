Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 18

The Cleveland Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals as both teams wrap up the NFL regular season. 2021 has proved to be a tale of two seasons for both of these AFC teams.

The visiting Bengals won the AFC North for the first time since 2015 after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at home by a score of 34-31. As for the Browns, they started the season with a 3-1 record and have gone on to post a 4-8 record since then, missing the playoffs after going11-5 in 2020.

Cincinnati is the current third seed in the AFC playoff picture and will play their first postseason game since losing the 2015 AFC Wild Card game to the Pittsburgh Steelers by 18-16, back in January of 2016.

As the two divisional foes face off for the second and final time this season, here is the injury report for both the Bengals and Browns.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Joe Burrow QB Rest/Knee Questionable Jalen Davis CB Ankle Out Cam Sample EDGE Hamstring Out Larry Ogunjobi DT Illness (-) D.J. Reader DT Rest Questionable Evan McPherson K Groin Questionable Sam Hubbard DE Thigh Questionable C.J. Uzomah TE Knee/Hip Questionable Fred Johnson OT Shin (-)

Four Bengals are officially questionable against the Browns on Sunday. One of them is quarterback Joe Burrow (rest/knee), who will not start. Backup QB Brandon Allen is preparing this week to make his first start of the season.

In addition to Burrow, Hubbard (thigh), Uzomah (knee/hip) and Reader (rest) are questionable. Reader and Uzomah might not play in the season finale. Ogunjobi is battling with COVID-19 as Davis (ankle) and Sample (hamstring) will not play. Their availability for the postseason should be in question at this point.

Evan McPherson (groin) despite being listed as questionable, appears good to go after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday. The team could have practice squad kicker Elliott Fry for the weekend to give McPherson time off, but if McPherson is ok, there is minimal risk in having him play.

Fred Johnson, also seems fine, and could play major offensive snaps at one of the tackle positions versus Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns Injury Report

Player Position Injury Game Status Ronnie Harrison SS Ankle Questionable Troy Hill CB Knee Questionable Kareem Hunt RB Ankle Questionable John Johnson S Hamstring Questionable David Njoku TE Shoulder Questionable Denzel Ward CB Groin Questionable Greedy Williams CB Shoulder Questionable Nick Chubb RB Chest (-) Jadeveon Clowney DE Shoulder (-) Austin Hooper TE Hand (-) Elijah Lee OLB Shoulder (-) Malik McDowell DT Neck (-) Ifeadi Odenigbo DE Biceps (-) J.C. Tretter OG Knee (-)

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski will have a number of game-time decisions to make. S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), CB Troy Hill (knee), RB Kareem Hunt (ankle), S John Johnson III (hamstring), TE David Njoku (shoulder), CB Denzel Ward (groin), and CB Greedy Williams (shoulder) are all listed as 'questionable' for the Week 18 clash with Cincinnati.

On top of the various injuries in their secondary, they will also be without starting QB Baker Mayfield as he is having surgery on the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. Backup QB Case Keenum will get his second start of the year against the Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns Starting Lineup

Cincinnati Bengals starting lineup

QB - Brandon Allen | RB - Samaje Perine | WR - Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd| TE - C.J. Uzomah | OL - Trey Hill, Hakeem Adeniji, Isaiah Prince, Fred Johnson, Jonah Williams

DL - Sam Hubbard, Khalid Kareem, Josh Tupou | LB - Markus Bailey, Keandre Jones, Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson | CB - Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple | S - Ricardo Allen, Jessie Bates | K - Evan McPherson | P - Kevin Huber

Cleveland Browns starting lineup

QB - Case Keenum | RB - Nick Chubb | WR - Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Rashard Higgins | TE - David Njoku | OL - Jedrick Wills, Jr., Joel Bitonio, JC Tretter, Wyatt Teller, James Hudson III

DL - Myles Garrett, Malik McDowell, Jadaveon Clowney | LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Anthony Walker, Jr., Mack Wilson Sr., Sione Takitaki | CB - Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II | S - Ronnie Harrison Jr., John Johnson III | K - Chase McLaughlin | P - Dustin Colquitt

