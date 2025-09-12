Week 2 Chiefs vs. Eagles Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Hollywood Brown, Tank Bigsby, and more

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in a rematrch of the most recent Super Bowl. Both offenses are loaded with lineup options in this battle between elite NFL teams, but here are the best ones to target and fade.
Chiefs vs Eagles Week 2 Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks
The Kansas City Chiefs have major concerns with their wide receievr position currently. Xavier Worthy was expected to step up in a big way this year with Rashee Rice serving a suspension, but the second-year star injured his shoulder last week. He will not be availkable for their Week 2 matchup with the Philadelpphia Eagles, opening the door for Hollywood Brown to be their featured receiver.
Brown took over this role when Worthy exited erarly last week and proved his upside with an increased workload. He recorded ten receptions on 16 targets for 99 yards on his way to a weekly WR14 finish. Heavy target volume from Patrick Mahomes in one of the best passing offenses in the NFL is an ideal opportunity for Brown to thrive in fantasy football lineups this week, despite playing in a relatively tough matchup.
Must Starts
- Jalen Hurts
- Patrick Mahomes
- Saquon Barkley
- Hollywood Brown
- Travis Kelce
DFS Picks
- JuJu Smith-Schuster
- Tyquan Thornton
- Noah Gray
Chiefs vs Eagles Week 2 Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks
The Philadelphia Eagles insisted during the offseason that thhey would be including Will Shipley in their offensive gameplan more often to give Saquon Barkley a bit of a break at times. This may have been the case last week, but Shipley fractured a rib after just three touches. He reporetdly expected to miss multiple weeks while he recovers.
This likely had an impact on the Eagles decicion toacquire Tank Bigsby ahead of the their Week 2 face off with the Chiefs. This may excite some fantasy managers who rostered him in hopes of him emerging as a useful running back for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he should be avoided in fantasy football this week. It's safer to wait and see what type of workload he receievs before plugging him into lineups, especially considering he has been with the team for just days.
Must Sits
- Tank Bigsby
- Kareem Hunt
- Jahan Dotson
- Dallas Goedert
- Grant Calcaterra
DFS Fades
- Isiah Pacheco
- AJ Brown
- DeVonta Smith
