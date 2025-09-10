Week 2 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings and Streamers feat. Patriots, Rams, and more

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football has arrived and managers should be working on their starting lineups. It's always important to have specific strategies for every roster position in order to fully optimize final scores. This include defenses each week in the most favorable situations.

The best fantasy defenses often have the ability to generate sacks and trunovers as this is the most reliable way to scoring points. When targeting particular units in a given week, it's crucial to analyze ther matchup that they will be playing on the NFL schedule.

A defense often gets a boost to their weekly fantasy outlook when they are facing off against a relatively weak offense. Some of the key factors to look for are mostly centered around the opposing quarterbacks. The most beneficial opponents for a defense in fantasy football show a tendency for getting sacked and trunign the ball over.

Using this strategy helps to generate a list of potnetial defenses to use in weekly lineups. Taking all of this into consideration results in the following Week 2 defense rankings along with some potential streamers that are currently available in more than 50% of total fantasy leagues.

Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 2

Week 2 Defense Rankings

Week 2 Ranking Fantasy Football Defense Opponent 1 Broncos at Colts 2 Rams at Titans 3 Ravens vs Browns 4 Vikings vs Falcons 5 Patriots at Dolphins 6 49ers at Saints 7 Cardinals vs Panthers 8 Cowboys vs Giants 9 Steelers vs Seahawks 10 Lions vs Bears 11 Packers vs Commanders 12 Buccaneers at Texans

Fantasy Football Defense Streamers for Week 2

Week 2 streaming defenses

#3 - San Francisco 49ers (48% rostered)

The San Francisco 49ers get an ideal matchup this week against the New Orleans Saints. They are expected to be one of the worst offenses this season and Spencer Rattler is arguably the worst starting quarterback in the league. He failed to record a touchdown last week, and considering the 49ers posted a sack and two trunovers in their first game, they are an excellent streaming option.

#2 - New England Patriots (14% rostered)

The New England Patriots will face off against the struggling Miami Dolphins ion Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season. Tua Tagovailoa threw two interceptions and was sacked three times last week, so the Patriots should have plenty of scoring opportunities, especially since they already produced four sacks and an interception of their own last week.

#1 - Los Angeles Rams (17% rostered)

The Los Angeles Rams defense recorded three sacks and two turnovers last week on their way to a DST3 finish. They also didn't allow a single touchdown and get an even more favorable matchup against the Tennessee Titans this week. Rookie Cam Ward suffered six sacks in his first game and should have his hands full with Rams' aggressive style.

