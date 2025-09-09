  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Chris Boswell and Cam Little

Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Chris Boswell and Cam Little

By Adam Hulse
Modified Sep 09, 2025 16:42 GMT
Week 2 Fantasy Football Kickers
Week 2 Fantasy Football Kickers

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and managers should now be working on their lineups. It's important to have a specific strategy for all position on any roster in oreder to optimize final scores. Ignoring any one of them can result in missing out on maximum weekly points.

Ad

Kickers are often overlooked in fantasy lineups, but they score points just like every other position, so they shouldn't be. Opportunistic managers can use this as a way to gain an edge over their competition in a given week.

The best kickers to use in lineups each week often have a strong combination of prven efficiency and a favorable matchup. Games with high scoring projections generally create more opprunities for kickers score fantasy points, especially those that consistently convert on their attempts.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Using this strategy can help managers find the best kicker in fantasy football when setting their weekly lineups. Here are some potential options for Week 2 and the full kicker rankings.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Picks

Week 2 Kickers
Week 2 Kickers

#1 - Chris Boswell, Pitts Burgh Steelers

Ad

Chris Boswell led the entire NFL in field goals made last season and was one of the best fantasy football kickers. He picked up right where he left off in the openeing week of the 2025 season, successfully converting on all six of his total kicking attempts. He is one of the most reliable Week 2 options when he faces off against the Seattle Seahawks in his home stadium.

#2 - Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

Ad

Ka'imi Fairbairn finished as the overall K4 in fantasy football last season. He then successfully accounted for all of the Houston Texans scoring last week by making all three of his field goal attempts. He gets to play at home in a dome stadium ion Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a relatively favorable situation.

#3 - Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Little was a solid kicker in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. He made 27 of his 27 field goal attempts and all of his 27 field goal attempts. He was excellent last week, making all four of his field goals and both of his extra points, so he is a strong pick in a potential shootout against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Ad

Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Rankings

  1. Brandon Aubrey
  2. Cameron Dicker
  3. Cam Little
  4. Wil Lutz
  5. Chris Boswell
  6. Chase McLaughlin
  7. Tyler Loop
  8. Ka'imi Fairbairn
  9. Jake Bates
  10. Harrison Butker
  11. Evan McPherson
  12. Jake Elliott
  13. Matt Prater
  14. Will Reichard
  15. Daniel Carlson
  16. Matt Gay
  17. Joshua Karty
  18. Younghoe Koo
  19. Brandon McManus
  20. Chad Ryland
  21. Jason Myers
  22. Jake Moody
  23. Spencer Shrader
  24. Graham Gano
  25. Cairo Santos
  26. Blake Grupe
  27. Riley Patterson
  28. Nick Folk
  29. Joey Slye
  30. Andy Borregales
  31. Ryan Fitzgerald
  32. Andre Szmyt
About the author
Adam Hulse

Adam Hulse

Twitter icon

Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."

Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.

Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.

Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast.

Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Adam Hulse
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications