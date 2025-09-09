Week 2 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings and Picks feat. Chris Boswell and Cam Little

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and managers should now be working on their lineups. It's important to have a specific strategy for all position on any roster in oreder to optimize final scores. Ignoring any one of them can result in missing out on maximum weekly points.

Kickers are often overlooked in fantasy lineups, but they score points just like every other position, so they shouldn't be. Opportunistic managers can use this as a way to gain an edge over their competition in a given week.

The best kickers to use in lineups each week often have a strong combination of prven efficiency and a favorable matchup. Games with high scoring projections generally create more opprunities for kickers score fantasy points, especially those that consistently convert on their attempts.

Using this strategy can help managers find the best kicker in fantasy football when setting their weekly lineups. Here are some potential options for Week 2 and the full kicker rankings.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Picks

Week 2 Kickers

#1 - Chris Boswell, Pitts Burgh Steelers

Chris Boswell led the entire NFL in field goals made last season and was one of the best fantasy football kickers. He picked up right where he left off in the openeing week of the 2025 season, successfully converting on all six of his total kicking attempts. He is one of the most reliable Week 2 options when he faces off against the Seattle Seahawks in his home stadium.

#2 - Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

Ka'imi Fairbairn finished as the overall K4 in fantasy football last season. He then successfully accounted for all of the Houston Texans scoring last week by making all three of his field goal attempts. He gets to play at home in a dome stadium ion Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a relatively favorable situation.

#3 - Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Little was a solid kicker in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year. He made 27 of his 27 field goal attempts and all of his 27 field goal attempts. He was excellent last week, making all four of his field goals and both of his extra points, so he is a strong pick in a potential shootout against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Kicker Rankings

Brandon Aubrey Cameron Dicker Cam Little Wil Lutz Chris Boswell Chase McLaughlin Tyler Loop Ka'imi Fairbairn Jake Bates Harrison Butker Evan McPherson Jake Elliott Matt Prater Will Reichard Daniel Carlson Matt Gay Joshua Karty Younghoe Koo Brandon McManus Chad Ryland Jason Myers Jake Moody Spencer Shrader Graham Gano Cairo Santos Blake Grupe Riley Patterson Nick Folk Joey Slye Andy Borregales Ryan Fitzgerald Andre Szmyt

