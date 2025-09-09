Week 2 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jayden Daniels, and Jalen Hurts

The Week 2 NFL fantasy football quarterback rankings are here. Week 1 passed without any shortage of excitement, laying the groundwork for a highly anticipated Week 2.
Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen squared off in an epic opening-week clash in Buffalo, with the Bills walking away with a comeback victory. Jayden Daniels ran the New York Giants out of Landover in a one-sided contest. Jalen Hurts narrowly escaped a Dallas Cowboys team that looks like it's gotten new life.
While quarterback might not necessarily be most fantasy football players' top priority, the position is still responsible for a lot of a team's weekly fantasy points.
That said, let's delve into the QB rankings for Week 2 and examine the best matchups.
Week 2 Fantasy Football QB Rankings feat. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and more
Here are the rankings:
- Lamar Jackson
- Josh Allen
- Jayden Daniels
- Jalen Hurts
- Justin Herbert
- Justin Fields
- Kyler Murray
- Drake Maye
- Baker Mayfield
- Patrick Mahomes
- Bo Nix
- Dak Prescott
- Trevor Lawrence
- Brock Purdy
- Jordan Love
- JJ McCarthy
- Caleb Williams
- CJ Stroud
- Michael Penix Jr.
- Geno Smith
- Aaron Rodgers
- Bryce Young
- Daniel Jones
- Joe Flacco
- Sam Darnold
- Tua Tagovailoa
A number of these players have an especially favorable matchup in Week 2. Let's take a look at some of them.
Week 2 Fantasy Football QB Picks
Dak Prescott vs. NYG
Despite the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, 'America's Team' showed a lot of promise. The offense was keeping pace with last year's Super Bowl runner-ups.
This bodes well for Dak Prescott ahead of their home game against a porous New York Giants defense that couldn't keep an even worse offense in the Commanders game.
Drake Maye vs. MIA
Quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots might have fallen short in beating Pete Carroll's Las Vegas Raiders, but they played fairly consistently across the board.
However, Maye's upside in Week 2 lies more in their opponents than their own offense. The Miami Dolphins got run out of town by Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, suggesting that Miami is still figuring things out. This figures to make NE vs. MIA a favorable matchup for Maye.
Kyler Murray vs. CAR
The Carolina Panthers had the brakes beat off them in Week 1 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bryce Young isn't looking like the Panthers' future yet, and the defense isn't showing much promise.
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are coming off a division rivalry win and figure to take the Panthers to task, making it a hot matchup for Murray.
