Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season went by in a flash, with loads of excitement on tap and a lot to digest. The Bills-Ravens game didn't disappoint, and the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys surprised.

Ad

For Week 2, fantasy football managers already have a lot to figure out, especially those who invested heavily in the San Francisco 49ers. While the receiving corps is destroyed, quarterback Brock Purdy has little help beyond running back Christian McCaffrey, who always seems to be on the edge of injury.

That said, let's zero in on Week 2's fantasy football RB rankings and picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here are the running back rankings:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Derrick Henry Jahmyr Gibbs Christian McCaffrey Bijan Robinson Chase Brown Saquon Barkley Josh Jacobs Bucky Irving Kyren Williams James Conner James Cook De'Von Achane Jonathan Taylor Breece Hall Chuba Hubbard Alvin Kamara D'Andre Swift TreVeyon Henderson J.K. Dobbins David Montgomery Aaron Jones Sr. Kenneth Walker III Isiah Pacheco Jaylen Warren Jordan Mason Zach Charbonnet Tyrone Tracy Jr. Austin Ekeler Tyler Allgeier Trey Benson

A number of these backs have good matchups in Week 2. Let's look at some of them.

Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette - Source: Imagn

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI

Ad

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears for Week 2. Gibbs had one of the best outings as a running back last week versus the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in primetime, pointing to some structural flaws in the Bears' play, which could set Gibbs up for an exciting game given his frequent usage.

Christian McCaffrey vs. NO

When Christian McCaffrey is healthy, he is arguably the best back in the league next to Saquon Barkley. After a solid game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the rusher is primed for a big game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Ad

Given the Niners' depleted receiving corps, McCaffrey will likely be used a lot against the Saints on both running and passing plays.

Kyren Williams vs. TEN

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's schemes seem to be firing on all cylinders again this season after they beat the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Kyren Williams plays a key role in McVay's offense as the RB1, and going up against the Tennessee Titans, led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, Williams stands to bag big on the fantasy front in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.