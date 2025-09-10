Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson

Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season went by in a flash, with loads of excitement on tap and a lot to digest. The Bills-Ravens game didn't disappoint, and the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys surprised.
For Week 2, fantasy football managers already have a lot to figure out, especially those who invested heavily in the San Francisco 49ers. While the receiving corps is destroyed, quarterback Brock Purdy has little help beyond running back Christian McCaffrey, who always seems to be on the edge of injury.
That said, let's zero in on Week 2's fantasy football RB rankings and picks.
Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Rankings
Here are the running back rankings:
- Derrick Henry
- Jahmyr Gibbs
- Christian McCaffrey
- Bijan Robinson
- Chase Brown
- Saquon Barkley
- Josh Jacobs
- Bucky Irving
- Kyren Williams
- James Conner
- James Cook
- De'Von Achane
- Jonathan Taylor
- Breece Hall
- Chuba Hubbard
- Alvin Kamara
- D'Andre Swift
- TreVeyon Henderson
- J.K. Dobbins
- David Montgomery
- Aaron Jones Sr.
- Kenneth Walker III
- Isiah Pacheco
- Jaylen Warren
- Jordan Mason
- Zach Charbonnet
- Tyrone Tracy Jr.
- Austin Ekeler
- Tyler Allgeier
- Trey Benson
A number of these backs have good matchups in Week 2. Let's look at some of them.
Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Picks
Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI
Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears for Week 2. Gibbs had one of the best outings as a running back last week versus the Green Bay Packers.
Chicago collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in primetime, pointing to some structural flaws in the Bears' play, which could set Gibbs up for an exciting game given his frequent usage.
Christian McCaffrey vs. NO
When Christian McCaffrey is healthy, he is arguably the best back in the league next to Saquon Barkley. After a solid game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the rusher is primed for a big game versus the New Orleans Saints.
Given the Niners' depleted receiving corps, McCaffrey will likely be used a lot against the Saints on both running and passing plays.
Kyren Williams vs. TEN
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's schemes seem to be firing on all cylinders again this season after they beat the Houston Texans in Week 1.
Kyren Williams plays a key role in McVay's offense as the RB1, and going up against the Tennessee Titans, led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, Williams stands to bag big on the fantasy front in Week 2.
