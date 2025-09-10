  • home icon
Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 10, 2025 14:40 GMT
Derrick Henry, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey, and Bijan Robinson
Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season went by in a flash, with loads of excitement on tap and a lot to digest. The Bills-Ravens game didn't disappoint, and the Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys surprised.

For Week 2, fantasy football managers already have a lot to figure out, especially those who invested heavily in the San Francisco 49ers. While the receiving corps is destroyed, quarterback Brock Purdy has little help beyond running back Christian McCaffrey, who always seems to be on the edge of injury.

That said, let's zero in on Week 2's fantasy football RB rankings and picks.

Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here are the running back rankings:

  1. Derrick Henry
  2. Jahmyr Gibbs
  3. Christian McCaffrey
  4. Bijan Robinson
  5. Chase Brown
  6. Saquon Barkley
  7. Josh Jacobs
  8. Bucky Irving
  9. Kyren Williams
  10. James Conner
  11. James Cook
  12. De'Von Achane
  13. Jonathan Taylor
  14. Breece Hall
  15. Chuba Hubbard
  16. Alvin Kamara
  17. D'Andre Swift
  18. TreVeyon Henderson
  19. J.K. Dobbins
  20. David Montgomery
  21. Aaron Jones Sr.
  22. Kenneth Walker III
  23. Isiah Pacheco
  24. Jaylen Warren
  25. Jordan Mason
  26. Zach Charbonnet
  27. Tyrone Tracy Jr.
  28. Austin Ekeler
  29. Tyler Allgeier
  30. Trey Benson

A number of these backs have good matchups in Week 2. Let's look at some of them.

Week 2 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. CHI

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Detroit Lions host the Chicago Bears for Week 2. Gibbs had one of the best outings as a running back last week versus the Green Bay Packers.

Chicago collapsed in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings in primetime, pointing to some structural flaws in the Bears' play, which could set Gibbs up for an exciting game given his frequent usage.

Christian McCaffrey vs. NO

When Christian McCaffrey is healthy, he is arguably the best back in the league next to Saquon Barkley. After a solid game against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the rusher is primed for a big game versus the New Orleans Saints.

Given the Niners' depleted receiving corps, McCaffrey will likely be used a lot against the Saints on both running and passing plays.

Kyren Williams vs. TEN

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay's schemes seem to be firing on all cylinders again this season after they beat the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Kyren Williams plays a key role in McVay's offense as the RB1, and going up against the Tennessee Titans, led by rookie quarterback Cam Ward, Williams stands to bag big on the fantasy front in Week 2.

