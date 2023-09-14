Week 2 fantasy football RBs injury report: Updates on Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones and more

Running back continues to be a vital position in fantasy football, and if star players like Austin Ekeler and Aaron Jones cannot play, things look a bit more bleak for some fantasy owners. The position has often been the highest-scoring player for a team, so it's important that these players play. Here's the latest.

Austin Ekeler injury update: Latest on Chargers star

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Austin Ekeler should be back Sunday

Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler suffered an ankle injury in the opening loss. He is questionable coming into this week. He was not at practice on Wednesday due to a death close to him, and head coach Brandon Staley didn't say if he could have participated. He did say that the team will know his status for Sunday by the end of the week, so more information should be coming soon.

Aaron Jones injury update: Latest on Packers star

Aaron Jones had a monstrous game for the Green Bay Packers in a dominant win, but he suffered a hamstring injury after scoring his second touchdown. He did not practice on Wednesday, and his status for the matchup with the Atlanta Falcons is in doubt. He said he could have come back into the game last week, but the team didn't need him to.

James Conner injury update: Latest on Cardinals star

James Conner suffered a hamstring injury during the opening season loss for the Arizona Cardinals. He had high usage in the game, so fantasy managers will need to know whether or not he's going to be able to suit up this weekend. He is currently questionable and was limited at practice. The team does not believe he will be out yet, but they are monitoring his situation.

Raheem Mostert injury update: Latest on Dolphins star

Raheem Mostert should play

Raheem Mostert suffered a knee injury in the opening victory for the Miami Dolphins. The running back has had knee issues in the past and did not practice because of it. He's still questionable, but the team is preparing for his potential absence. His absence at practice was more so due to a veteran day, but with his age, injury history, and designation, it's worth keeping an eye on.

Breece Hall injury report: Latest on Dolphins star

Breece Hall will likely be on the injury report frequently as he continues to recover from his ACL tear last year. His knee is still not 100%, but he played and dominated the Buffalo Bills last week. Provided nothing happens in practice, he should be back on the field as the RB1 for the New York Jets against Dallas. He will probably have a lot of rest days at practice to start the season due to the nature of his injury.