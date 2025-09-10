Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

Week 1 of the NFL season delivered a lot of action. Fantasy players dramatically fell, and fantasy players dramatically rose. Some positions impressed, while other positions disappointed.

Ad

As expected, tight end remained one of the most elusive positions to get a lot of fantasy points out of. Among the letdowns was George Kittle's hamstring injury.

Ahead of Week 2, let's dive into the fantasy tight end rankings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here are the tight end rankings:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brock Bowers Trey McBride Sam LaPorta T.J. Hockenson Tucker Kraft Travis Kelce Mark Andrews Kyle Pitts David Njoku Evan Engram Jake Ferguson Juwan Johnson Brenton Strange Dalton Kincaid Hunter Henry Jonnu Smith Chig Okonkwo Cade Otton Mike Gesicki Pat Freiermuth Ja'Tavion Sanders Dalton Schultz Cole Kmet George Kittle Noah Gray Payne Durham Noah Fant

Ad

Trending

Among these tight ends are stars with very favorable games in Week 2. Let's look at some of them.

Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn

Trey McBride vs. CAR

Ad

Trey McBride, as many predicted, finished Week 1 as one of the best tight ends in the league. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have McBride playing a big role in the offense right next to Marvin Harrison Jr.

For Week 2, they host the Carolina Panthers in a game that Arizona figures to win. With Harrison drawing much of the defense's attention, expect McBride to capitalize on strategic matchups.

Ad

Sam LaPorta vs. CHI

Sam LaPorta isn't just keeping pace with the top tight ends in the league anymore; he is one of the top tight ends in the league. Playing on an offense featuring Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, LaPorta is in a favorable position to capitalize on particular situations.

Expect it to be the case in Week 2 against a Chicago defense that collapsed against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Ad

Jake Ferguson vs. NYG

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson might not have the deepest fantasy pockets, but he plays a weak opponent in Week 2, the New York Giants.

The Giants had little answer for the Washington Commanders' offense in Week 1, and given the Cowboys' solid showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, Ferguson could see increased numbers in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.