Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Published Sep 10, 2025 15:39 GMT
Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more
Week 1 of the NFL season delivered a lot of action. Fantasy players dramatically fell, and fantasy players dramatically rose. Some positions impressed, while other positions disappointed.

As expected, tight end remained one of the most elusive positions to get a lot of fantasy points out of. Among the letdowns was George Kittle's hamstring injury.

Ahead of Week 2, let's dive into the fantasy tight end rankings.

Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here are the tight end rankings:

  1. Brock Bowers
  2. Trey McBride
  3. Sam LaPorta
  4. T.J. Hockenson
  5. Tucker Kraft
  6. Travis Kelce
  7. Mark Andrews
  8. Kyle Pitts
  9. David Njoku
  10. Evan Engram
  11. Jake Ferguson
  12. Juwan Johnson
  13. Brenton Strange
  14. Dalton Kincaid
  15. Hunter Henry
  16. Jonnu Smith
  17. Chig Okonkwo
  18. Cade Otton
  19. Mike Gesicki
  20. Pat Freiermuth
  21. Ja'Tavion Sanders
  22. Dalton Schultz
  23. Cole Kmet
  24. George Kittle
  25. Noah Gray
  26. Payne Durham
  27. Noah Fant
Among these tight ends are stars with very favorable games in Week 2. Let's look at some of them.

Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
Trey McBride vs. CAR

Trey McBride, as many predicted, finished Week 1 as one of the best tight ends in the league. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have McBride playing a big role in the offense right next to Marvin Harrison Jr.

For Week 2, they host the Carolina Panthers in a game that Arizona figures to win. With Harrison drawing much of the defense's attention, expect McBride to capitalize on strategic matchups.

Sam LaPorta vs. CHI

Sam LaPorta isn't just keeping pace with the top tight ends in the league anymore; he is one of the top tight ends in the league. Playing on an offense featuring Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, LaPorta is in a favorable position to capitalize on particular situations.

Expect it to be the case in Week 2 against a Chicago defense that collapsed against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.

Jake Ferguson vs. NYG

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson might not have the deepest fantasy pockets, but he plays a weak opponent in Week 2, the New York Giants.

The Giants had little answer for the Washington Commanders' offense in Week 1, and given the Cowboys' solid showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, Ferguson could see increased numbers in Week 2.

