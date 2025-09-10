Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

Week 1 of the NFL season delivered a lot of action. Fantasy players dramatically fell, and fantasy players dramatically rose. Some positions impressed, while other positions disappointed.
As expected, tight end remained one of the most elusive positions to get a lot of fantasy points out of. Among the letdowns was George Kittle's hamstring injury.
Ahead of Week 2, let's dive into the fantasy tight end rankings.
Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Rankings
Here are the tight end rankings:
- Brock Bowers
- Trey McBride
- Sam LaPorta
- T.J. Hockenson
- Tucker Kraft
- Travis Kelce
- Mark Andrews
- Kyle Pitts
- David Njoku
- Evan Engram
- Jake Ferguson
- Juwan Johnson
- Brenton Strange
- Dalton Kincaid
- Hunter Henry
- Jonnu Smith
- Chig Okonkwo
- Cade Otton
- Mike Gesicki
- Pat Freiermuth
- Ja'Tavion Sanders
- Dalton Schultz
- Cole Kmet
- George Kittle
- Noah Gray
- Payne Durham
- Noah Fant
Among these tight ends are stars with very favorable games in Week 2. Let's look at some of them.
Week 2 Fantasy Football TE Picks
Trey McBride vs. CAR
Trey McBride, as many predicted, finished Week 1 as one of the best tight ends in the league. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing have McBride playing a big role in the offense right next to Marvin Harrison Jr.
For Week 2, they host the Carolina Panthers in a game that Arizona figures to win. With Harrison drawing much of the defense's attention, expect McBride to capitalize on strategic matchups.
Sam LaPorta vs. CHI
Sam LaPorta isn't just keeping pace with the top tight ends in the league anymore; he is one of the top tight ends in the league. Playing on an offense featuring Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown, LaPorta is in a favorable position to capitalize on particular situations.
Expect it to be the case in Week 2 against a Chicago defense that collapsed against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1.
Jake Ferguson vs. NYG
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson might not have the deepest fantasy pockets, but he plays a weak opponent in Week 2, the New York Giants.
The Giants had little answer for the Washington Commanders' offense in Week 1, and given the Cowboys' solid showing against the Philadelphia Eagles, Ferguson could see increased numbers in Week 2.
