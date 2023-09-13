Week 2 fantasy football waiver wire advice: Top players to target feat. Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Nothing says "fantasy football is here" quite like the day or two after Week 1 of the NFL season is complete. A summer full of hopes and dreams is quickly replaced by the despair that accompanies season-ending injuries to key players or the desperation that comes along with finding out a healthy player is not as big of a part of the offense as we hoped.

The waiver wire is not a cure-all by any stretch, but it is an important part of a fantasy manager's toolkit. Waiver-wire moves should be made for a reason - be it to add high-upside depth for later in the season or to improve your chances of winning the upcoming week.

To help as many readers as possible in the weeks ahead, I will try to avoid recommending players coming off a 10-catch or three-touchdown game because it should be blatantly obvious to most that they need to be on a roster at that point.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The players listed below are available in at least 75 percent of ESPN leagues and stand at least a decent chance of making some kind of impact in the coming weeks:

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Top Week 2 waiver wire pickups in fantasy football 2023

Quarterbacks to target on the Week 2 waiver wire

Mac Jones, Patriots

Week 1: 316 yards passing, three touchdowns and one interception

Mac Jones during Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots

Jones is highly unlikely to throw the ball 54 times again - as he did in Week 1 - but that should not diminish the fact he became only the second quarterback since the start of last season to throw for at least 300 yards and/or three touchdowns against the Eagles.

What it should have proved to doubters is that Jones' rough 2022 season was almost certainly the product of not having a seasoned pro such as Bill O'Brien calling the plays.

New England's schedule is brutal to begin the season, but the combination of explosive offenses (Dolphins in Week 2) and stingy defenses (Jets and Cowboys in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively) may force the Patriots into a pass-heavy game plan. If Jones can perform at such a high level against Philadelphia, he should be able to hold his own against just about any defense.

ESPN ownership: 4.9 percent

Other potential strong add(s): Brock Purdy, 49ers (24.6 percent); Jordan Love, Packers (15.8)

Running backs to target on the Week 2 waiver wire

Kyren Williams, Rams

Week 1: 15 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns; two yards receiving

Fantasy football does not have to be a hard game; sometimes, figuring out whom to claim off waivers is just as easy as seeing which player(s) are getting the most opportunities - especially at running back.

Head coach Sean McVay sang Williams' praises last year, but the then-rookie struggled to stay healthy and eventually fell into a bit role late in the season as Cam Akers went on a tear.

Kyren Williams of the Los Angeles Rams

Williams is expected to serve as the primary back on passing downs in 2023, so his usage - at least in that area - should be more consistent than Akers' given the likelihood that the Rams will be trailing in games more often than not. However, his new managers should stash him for now and wait to see what happens in Week 2 as the 49ers' vaunted defense awaits.

ESPN ownership: 10.3 percent

Other priority adds: Kenneth Gainwell, Eagles (21.7 percent); Tyjae Spears, Titans (11.7)

Other potential strong add(s): Joshua Kelley*, Chargers (11.4); Sean Tucker, Buccaneers (1.9)

* - Becomes a priority add if Austin Ekeler is diagnosed with a high ankle sprain.

Wide receivers to target on the Week 2 waiver wire

Curtis Samuel, Commanders

Week 1: Five catches for 54 yards on five targets; one carry for six yards

The hot waiver wire pickup after Week 1 last season was Samuel after he amassed 12 touches (eight catches, four carries), 72 total yards and a touchdown. While his overall involvement and fantasy production did not match last year's effort, it is nonetheless encouraging he was as involved in Week 1 as he was.

Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders

Samuel is highly unlikely to be a league-winning player who puts a fantasy team on his shoulders in multiple weeks, but he might be able to carve out a Deebo Samuel-lite role if Antonio Gibson continues to fumble as he did again in Week 1. While there is a strong likelihood Curtis Samuel will be nothing more than a middling WR4 type in a passing attack that features Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson, there is also a chance he enjoys a second straight 100-touch season as well.

ESPN ownership: 16.8 percent

Other priority adds: Puka Nacua, Rams (2.8 percent); Romeo Doubs, Packers (19.2)

Other potential strong add(s): Tutu Atwell, Rams (5.9); DeVante Parker, Patriots (4.3), Rashid Shaheed, Saints (2.1)

Tight ends to target on the Week 2 waiver wire

Jake Ferguson, Cowboys

Week 1: Two catches for 11 yards on seven targets

Fantasy football is not always about chasing the big numbers from the previous week - contrary to popular belief - but rather the opportunities certain players earn and when they earn them. Ferguson was targeted on six of Dak Prescott's first 12 pass attempts in Week 1 while Dallas raced out to a 19-0 lead.

Expand Tweet

Fantasy managers would have liked Ferguson to catch more than two of the seven passes Prescott threw in his direction against the Giants, but it should speak volumes that he nearly doubled the next closest Cowboy in targets in a game Dallas attempted only 25 passes. A 28 percent target share for a tight end is an elite number and likely a sign that great things are coming Ferguson's way when the Cowboys are in closer games.

ESPN ownership: 7.0 percent

Other priority adds: Hunter Henry, Patriots (4.2 percent); Logan Thomas, Commanders (2.8)

Other potential strong add(s): Luke Musgrave, Packers (8.5); Cade Otton, Buccaneers (1.3)

Also read: 2023 Fantasy Football predictions: Buy Justin Herbert stock; Cooper Kupp trending downwards

Confused about Who should I start? Improve your decisions with the ultimate tool to dominate your fantasy football!