Week 2 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Top priority adds ft. Hollywood Brown, Harold Fannin Jr., and more

Utilizing the waiver wire in fantasy football is one of the most important weekly events. It provides managers with an opportunity to upgrade their rosters each week by adding available players making an impact for their NFL teams. Here are some of the best options to target ahead of the Week 2 slate of games.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire priority adds for Week 2
Top Fantasy Football Week 2 Waiver Wire Pickups
Waiver Wire RB adds for Week 2
#1 - Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns (43% rostered)
Dylan Sampson played nearly half of the offensive snaps for the Cleveland Browns last week and totaled 20 touches for 93 scrimmage yards. He should continue to have a clear role in their offense, even if Quinshon Judkins potentially joins the lineup soon.
#2 - Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (48% rostered)
Trey Benson was lightly used last year, but appears to have sarced out a role for the Arizona Cardinals. His efficency proved useful in a role behind James Conner, including 75 scrimmage yards on just nine touches.
Waiver Wire WR adds for Week 2
#1 - Hollywood Brown, Kansas City Chiefs (36% rostered)
Hollywood Brown must be rostered in all formats given his new role as the WR1 for the Kansas City Chiefs. Rashee Rice is currently serving a suspension, and with Xavier Worthy suffering an injury last week, Brown emerged with ten receptions on 16 targets.
#2 - Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots (2% rostered)
Kayshon Boutte went undrafted in just about every fantasy football league this year, but is now a solid waiver wire target. He played a major role for the New England Patriots last week with six receptions on eight targets for 103 yards.
Waiver Wire TE adds for Week 2
#1 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (3% rostered)
Harold Fannin Jr. was one of the biggest surprises from the first week of the 2025 fantasy football season. The rookie outperformed star tight end David Njoku for the Cleveland Browns with seven receptions on nine targets for 63 yards, while playing in 72% of the their offensive snaps.
#2 - Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars (25% rostered)
Brenton Strange is now the starting tight end for the Jacskonville Jaguars after they parted ways with Evan Engram during the offseason. He reponded with four receptions for 59 yards in his first game in his new role.
