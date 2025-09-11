Week 2 Packers vs. Commanders Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Jordan Love, Austin Ekeler, and more

Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers and Austin Ekeler's Washington Commanders are due to battle tonight to kick off Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football. Both teams are coming off impressive victories, with Green Bay arguably coming off their biggest win over the Detroit Lions of the Jared Goff era.

However, one team's hot start to the season will come to a close. The same might be true for fantasy managers with players set to play in the game, unless they do their due diligence well in advance. For those wondering if they should start that one Commanders player or that one Green Bay player, here's a look at players to start and sit as Week 2 gets underway.

Fantasy Football Week 2 Packers vs Commanders Start 'Em Picks

Jordan Love at Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

With both teams riding hot, expect fireworks on Thursday Night Football, which means the two teams should remain competitive all night long. This is great news for fantasy managers, as both teams should have several viable players that the team will have reason to use for all four quarters.

Jordan Love and Jayden Daniels both could tear up the field with their arms. Daniels might have the edge with the added ability to scramble.

While Terry McLaurin got off to a slow start in Week 1, expect a rebound in Week 2 as Deebo Samuel managed to earn the spotlight, giving the Packers to neutralize him from the start.

That said, if the Commanders are alert enough to anticipate this, they can spend a few quarters targeting McLaurin before returning back to Samuel. Both receivers should have a productive day.

Must Starts:

Jordan Love

Josh Jacobs

Jayden Reed

Jayden Daniels

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Terry McLaurin

Deebo Samuel

Zach Ertz

Fantasy Football Week 2 Packers vs Commanders Sit 'Em Picks

Austin Ekeler at New York Giants v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty

While there are plenty of names worth starting, there are plenty of players to sit. Both defenses are facing red-hot offenses playing at top speed, so it would be safe to bench both defenses to nab another on the waiver wire.

Additionally, while Austin Ekeler was listed as the Commanders' top running back coming into the season, he had fewer carries than rookie running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. While not carrying an official injury designation affecting his availability for the game, the running back is dealing with a shoulder injury, per Commanders Wire.

To be on the safe side after watching him carry the rock just six times for 26 yards, it would be better to start another more reliable back for Week 2 in another game.

For the Packers, Matthew Golden is heading into his first primetime regular-season game as a rookie, and despite getting drafted in the first round, all signs point to a second consecutive slow game for the rookie.

Must sits:

Austin Ekeler

Noah Brown

Matthew Golden

John Bates

Ben Sinnott

Romeo Doubs

Commanders defense

Packers defense

