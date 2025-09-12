Week 2 Ravens vs. Browns Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Zay Flowers, David Njoku, and more

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features an important AFC divisional clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Both teams have plenty of potential lineup options this week, but not all of them should be started. Here are some of the best players to target and fade in this particular matchup.
Week 2 Ravens vs Browns Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks
The Baltimore Ravens feature two of the biggest lineup locks on a weekly basis in fantasy football. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are two of the top overall players and should be started every week, regardless of what their matchup is. The same can't be said for most other players as it's always important to analyze each situation before making final decisions.
Zay Flowers is a solid wide receiver to target for Week 2 lineups given his hirtory of production and elevated output last week. He has finished as the overall WR24 and WR30 in his two NFL seasons so far, but is coming off of one of his best performances ever. He finished as the weekly WR1 in the opening game of the 2025 season with seven receptions on nine targets for 143 yards and touchdown.
Must Starts
- Lamar Jackson
- Derrick Henry
- Zay Flowers
- Jerry Jeudy
- Mark Andrews
DFS Picks
- Dylan Sampson
- Cedric Tillman
- Harold Fannin Jr.
Week 2 Ravens vs Browns Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks
Managers must also decide who to fade each week in fantasy football in order to fully optimize their lineup. Most players, with the excpetion of the absolute elites, should only be started in the right situations as compared to the other relevant lineup options in a given week. Maximizing final scores should always be the goal and this one of the ways to do so.
David Njoku is a player to fade in Week 2 lineups as his role with the Cleveland Browns is now questionable. He entered the season as a solid tight end option, but he was outperformed by rookie Harold Fannin Jr. last week. It's possible that Njoku has fallen behind him in their target hierarchy, and while it's not yet time to drop him, it will be difficult to trust him in weekly lineups until his workload is defined going forward
Must Sits
- Joe Flacco
- Justice Hill
- Elijah Moore
- Rashod Bateman
- David Njoku
DFS Fades
- Jerome Ford
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Isaiah Likely
