Week 2 Ravens vs. Browns Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Zay Flowers, David Njoku, and more

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features an important AFC divisional clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Both teams have plenty of potential lineup options this week, but not all of them should be started. Here are some of the best players to target and fade in this particular matchup.

Ad

Week 2 Ravens vs Browns Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Week 2 starts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Baltimore Ravens feature two of the biggest lineup locks on a weekly basis in fantasy football. Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are two of the top overall players and should be started every week, regardless of what their matchup is. The same can't be said for most other players as it's always important to analyze each situation before making final decisions.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Zay Flowers is a solid wide receiver to target for Week 2 lineups given his hirtory of production and elevated output last week. He has finished as the overall WR24 and WR30 in his two NFL seasons so far, but is coming off of one of his best performances ever. He finished as the weekly WR1 in the opening game of the 2025 season with seven receptions on nine targets for 143 yards and touchdown.

Ad

Must Starts

Lamar Jackson

Derrick Henry

Zay Flowers

Jerry Jeudy

Mark Andrews

DFS Picks

Dylan Sampson

Cedric Tillman

Harold Fannin Jr.

Week 2 Ravens vs Browns Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Week 2 sits

Managers must also decide who to fade each week in fantasy football in order to fully optimize their lineup. Most players, with the excpetion of the absolute elites, should only be started in the right situations as compared to the other relevant lineup options in a given week. Maximizing final scores should always be the goal and this one of the ways to do so.

Ad

David Njoku is a player to fade in Week 2 lineups as his role with the Cleveland Browns is now questionable. He entered the season as a solid tight end option, but he was outperformed by rookie Harold Fannin Jr. last week. It's possible that Njoku has fallen behind him in their target hierarchy, and while it's not yet time to drop him, it will be difficult to trust him in weekly lineups until his workload is defined going forward

Ad

Must Sits

Joe Flacco

Justice Hill

Elijah Moore

Rashod Bateman

David Njoku

DFS Fades

Jerome Ford

DeAndre Hopkins

Isaiah Likely

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

Ravens Nation! Check out the latest Baltimore Ravens Schedule and dive into the latest Ravens Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.