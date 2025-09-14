Week 2 SNF Vikings vs. Falcons Start 'Em Sit 'Em Picks feat. Drake London, Adam Thielen, and more

Week 2 of the 2025 fantasy football season features a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons. Both teams feature several elite lineup options, but also some players that should be avoided this week. Here are some of the best targets and fades from this particular matchup.

Week 2 SNF Fantasy Football Start 'Em Picks

Week 2 starts

Some of the top overall fantasy football players in their positions will face off when the Minnesota Vikings take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football this week. This includes running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who are among the best options lineup options and are locked in as weekly starters.

Drake London is another excellent pick this week, despite a relatively disappointing performance in his first game of the year last week. He recorded just 55 yards, but his encouraging volume suggests that more productive outings are surely ahead. He logged eight receptions on 15 targets as the featured pass catcher for quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

Must Starts

Bijan Robinson

Justin Jefferson

Drake London

TJ Hockenson

DFS Picks

JJ McCarthy

Aaron Jones

Darnell Mooney

Week 2 SNF Fantasy Football Sit 'Em Picks

Week 2 sits

Knowing which players to fade in fantasy football each week is just as important as identifying who to target. Most potential options should only be started when they are playing in favorable situations in order to fully optimize final scores. This strategy should be considered for this matchup, despite this Sunday Night Football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons being a potential shootout.

Adam Thielen became an attractive player to target last week after the Vikings decided to bring him back to the franchise this year during the offseason. He will essentially be their WR2 while Jordan Addison serves his suspension, giviong him potential upside as a reliable traget for JJ McCarthy in his first season as a starter.

He failed to live up to his expectations last week as he was targeted just one time and failed to make a reception while playing in 57% of their offensive snaps. It's possible that this performance was an outlier, but it will be extremely difficult to trust him in lineups until he proves he can be more productive. He should be faded this week in most formats.

Must Sits

Tyler Allgeier

Jalen Nailor

Adam Thielen

Ray-Ray McCloud III

DFS Fades

Michael Penix Jr.

Jordan Mason

Kyle Pitts

