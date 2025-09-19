Week 3 Fantasy Football Defense/Special Teams Streamers: Buccaneers in an ideal bounce back spot

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season features several intriguing options for managers that stream their DST each week. The best weekly defenses often show an ability to generate sacks and create turnover opportunities, while also playing in a matchup against a weaker offense with a risky quarterback. Here are some potential streaming options for this week that are currently available in more than half of all fantasy leagues.
Week 3 fantasy football streaming defenses
#3 - Atlanta Falcons (at Carolina Panthers) - 24% rostered
The Atlanta Falcons defense is off to a polarizing starts to the 2025 fantasy football season. They recorded a disappointing DST21 finish in their first game, but followed it up with a massive DST1 finish last week. They forced four turnovers and recorded six sacks in their top weekly finish against the Minnesota Vikings.
They will be in a solid situation to keep their momentum going when they face off against the Carolina Panthers in their third game of the year. Bryce Young has already thrown three interceptions and been sacked four times in just two games so far.
#2 - Indianapolis Colts (at Tennessee Titans) - 31% rostered
The Indianapolis Colts defense has also been polarizing this year, but their results have been flipped as compared to the Falcons. They opened the season with an impressive DST2 finish before falling to a disappointing DFST28 finish in their second game, though they did record their fourth turnover of the year in the contest.
They wqill have a more favorable Week 3 matchup against rookie quarterback Cam Ward when they face off with the Tennessee Titans. Ward has already been sacked a shocking 11 times across the first wo game of his NFL career, so the Colts defense has plenty of scoring upside in Week 3 fantasy football.
#1 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs New York Jets) - 42% rostered
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense was one of the best weekly streaming options in fantasy football last year when playing in favorable matchups. They finished as the DST12 or better six times.
They have struggled to find the same success in 2025 so far, but a matchup against the New York Jetts could be just what they need to get back on track. They get the luxury of facing off with an ofense that is currently struggling and will do so against their backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor this week.
