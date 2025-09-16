Week 3 Fantasy Football QB Rankings and Picks feat. Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Baker Mayfield

Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season has arrived, and there's more fantasy football analysis to be made. Lamar Jackson continues to impress as the best quarterback in fantasy leagues, while Josh Allen is short on his heels.

The third week of the season includes some interesting matchups. While some players are bound to exceed expectations, others could disappoint.

That said, we ranked the best quarterbacks for fantasy football to ease the process of selecting your lineup ahead of Week 3.

Week 3 Fantasy Football QB Rankings

Here are Week 3's rankings:

Lamar Jackson Josh Allen Jalen Hurts Baker Mayfield Dak Prescott Drake Maye Patrick Mahomes Kyler Murray Caleb Williams Jordan Love Bo Nix Daniel Jones Michael Penix Jr. Jared Goff Geno Smith C.J. Stroud Trevor Lawrence Bryce Young Sam Darnold Jake Browning Joe Flacco Aaron Rodgers Carson Wentz Mac Jones Spencer Rattler

Some of these individuals could have a big day. Let's explore them.

Week 3 Fantasy Football QB Picks

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

Lamar Jackson vs. DET

As the top quarterback in fantasy football, virtually any week is a good week to play Lamar Jackson. His arm and legs make him a fantasy points printer, combined with the roster and schemes of the Baltimore Ravens.

While the Detroit Lions will be no walk in the park in Week 3, they rank among the poorer teams in the league when it comes to stopping opposing quarterbacks. So, look for Jackson to star in yet another high-scoring game this week.

Josh Allen vs. MIA

Similar to Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen is also almost always a good fantasy pick, given how loaded the Buffalo Bills team is. Ranked No. 2 in this week's rankings, he can threaten any defense in the league.

This should especially be the case versus a bottom-of-the-barrel Miami Dolphins defense. Miami got bulldozed on opening weekend by Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts and have shown little sign that it'll be able to contain the feared offense of Buffalo.

Baker Mayfield vs. NYJ

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling, and it's Baker Mayfield who's keeping the wheel turning. After a strong Monday night game against the Houston Texans, winning 20-19, Mayfield is primed to take an 0-2 New York Jets team to task in Week 3.

The Jets were helpless against Josh Allen's Bills, as they seem to still be figuring things out in Jersey.

