Week 3 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Bijan Robinson

The third week of the 2025 NFL season is upon us. Some teams started their season on a strong note, while others have some ground to make up after rough starts.

While many fantasy football players have been doing surprisingly well, many have been left disappointed. With Week 3 upon us, it's as vital as usual to make the right choices when it comes to selecting your fantasy lineup.

We put together the latest running back rankings for your fantasy football insight.

Week 3 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here are the rankings for Week 3:

Saquon Barkley Christian McCaffrey Derrick Henry Bijan Robinson Jahmyr Gibbs Jonathan Taylor Bucky Irving De'Von Achane James Cook Chase Brown Josh Jacobs Breece Hall James Conner Chuba Hubbard Alvin Kamara Jordan Mason Kyren Williams Kenneth Walker III D'Andre Swift J.K. Dobbins David Montgomery Jaylen Warren TreVeyon Henderson Isiah Pacheco Tyrone Tracy Jr. Trey Benson Tyler Allgeier Zach Charbonnet Javonte Williams Braelon Allen Kareem Hunt Brian Robinson Jr. Jerome Ford Rico Dowdle Rachaad White Jeremy McNichols Najee Harris A.J. Dillon Chris Rodriguez Jr. Travis Etienne Jr.

Look out for some of these players to have a big week.

Week 3 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. BAL

The Detroit Lions offense is rolling once again this season. The passing and running games are both well-oiled, and Jahmyr Gibbs has been a reliable feature in the system.

Ranked at No. 5 in this week's rankings, Gibbs has a favorable matchup in Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens rank 28th against opposing running backs in fantasy football, which should make for a big day for Gibbs.

Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN

The Indianapolis Colts are doing surprisingly well to start the season. In a division that seems to be stronger than in former years, the Colts look to keep up.

Running back Jonathan Taylor could have a strong outing in Week 3 against a Tennessee Titans team that ranks 22nd versus opposing running backs.

Bucky Irving vs. NYJ

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking decent heading into the third week of the season, with Bucky Irving's No. 7 RB rank being among the many things falling Tampa's way.

They take on an 0-2 New York Jets squad that ranks 24th against running backs this week. Look out for Irving to put up solid numbers in Week 3.

