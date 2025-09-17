Week 3 Fantasy Football RB Rankings and Picks feat. Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry, and Bijan Robinson

  • home icon
By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 17, 2025 15:00 GMT
The third week of the 2025 NFL season is upon us. Some teams started their season on a strong note, while others have some ground to make up after rough starts.

While many fantasy football players have been doing surprisingly well, many have been left disappointed. With Week 3 upon us, it's as vital as usual to make the right choices when it comes to selecting your fantasy lineup.

We put together the latest running back rankings for your fantasy football insight.

Week 3 Fantasy Football RB Rankings

Here are the rankings for Week 3:

  1. Saquon Barkley
  2. Christian McCaffrey
  3. Derrick Henry
  4. Bijan Robinson
  5. Jahmyr Gibbs
  6. Jonathan Taylor
  7. Bucky Irving
  8. De'Von Achane
  9. James Cook
  10. Chase Brown
  11. Josh Jacobs
  12. Breece Hall
  13. James Conner
  14. Chuba Hubbard
  15. Alvin Kamara
  16. Jordan Mason
  17. Kyren Williams
  18. Kenneth Walker III
  19. D'Andre Swift
  20. J.K. Dobbins
  21. David Montgomery
  22. Jaylen Warren
  23. TreVeyon Henderson
  24. Isiah Pacheco
  25. Tyrone Tracy Jr.
  26. Trey Benson
  27. Tyler Allgeier
  28. Zach Charbonnet
  29. Javonte Williams
  30. Braelon Allen
  31. Kareem Hunt
  32. Brian Robinson Jr.
  33. Jerome Ford
  34. Rico Dowdle
  35. Rachaad White
  36. Jeremy McNichols
  37. Najee Harris
  38. A.J. Dillon
  39. Chris Rodriguez Jr.
  40. Travis Etienne Jr.
Look out for some of these players to have a big week.

Week 3 Fantasy Football RB Picks

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn
Jahmyr Gibbs vs. BAL

The Detroit Lions offense is rolling once again this season. The passing and running games are both well-oiled, and Jahmyr Gibbs has been a reliable feature in the system.

Ranked at No. 5 in this week's rankings, Gibbs has a favorable matchup in Week 3. The Baltimore Ravens rank 28th against opposing running backs in fantasy football, which should make for a big day for Gibbs.

Jonathan Taylor vs. TEN

The Indianapolis Colts are doing surprisingly well to start the season. In a division that seems to be stronger than in former years, the Colts look to keep up.

Running back Jonathan Taylor could have a strong outing in Week 3 against a Tennessee Titans team that ranks 22nd versus opposing running backs.

Bucky Irving vs. NYJ

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking decent heading into the third week of the season, with Bucky Irving's No. 7 RB rank being among the many things falling Tampa's way.

They take on an 0-2 New York Jets squad that ranks 24th against running backs this week. Look out for Irving to put up solid numbers in Week 3.

bell-icon Manage notifications