Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

Week 3's fantasy football tight end rankings are here. Most of the list has remained fairly consistent, with the usual names dominating the top and the rest shuffling around near the middle and bottom.

Brock Bowers continues to impress as the best tight end in pro football, while Trey McBride hangs close on his heels.

For your fantasy football insight, we've compiled the top 25 tight ends in the NFL to make your weekly decision-making just a little bit easier.

Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is the list for Week 3:

Brock Bowers Trey McBride Sam LaPorta Tucker Kraft T.J. Hockenson Juwan Johnson Jake Ferguson Zach Ertz Kyle Pitts David Njoku Dalton Kincaid Hunter Henry Evan Engram Brenton Strange Mark Andrews Chig Okonkwo Dallas Goedert Jonnu Smith Pat Freiermuth Mike Gesicki Cade Otton Theo Johnson Dalton Schultz Jake Tonges AJ Barner

Let's explore three of these names who could put up a solid showing this week.

Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Brock Bowers vs. WAS

Not only is Brock Bowers the top-ranked superstar at tight end, but he also has a very exciting matchup in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

Washington ranks 27th against opposing tight ends in fantasy football at the moment. The Commanders are a strong, well-balanced squad overall, but their linebacker corps has struggled against the pass. So, keep an eye on the best tight end in pro football this week.

Sam LaPorta vs. BAL

Two tight ends at the very top of Sportskeeda's Week 3 tight end rankings have favorable games. Sam LaPorta plays a key role in the Detroit Lions' offense under Dan Campbell.

In an offense featuring Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery, LaPorta could have a solid game this week against a Baltimore Ravens defense that ranks 31st versus tight ends.

Juwan Johnson vs. SEA

The Seattle Seahawks haven't shown a lot of flash early in the season at 1-1, and their defense hasn't been spectacular, particularly against opposing tight ends. Defensive coordinator Aden Durde still needs to figure a few things out, as they rank dead last in stopping tight ends.

The New Orleans Saints would like to get things going after an 0-2 start, and capitalizing on Seattle's weakness against tight ends with Juwan Johnson could be key.

