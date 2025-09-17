  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more

By Nicolaas Ackermann
Modified Sep 17, 2025 15:00 GMT
Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more. IMAGN
Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings and Picks feat. Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and more. IMAGN

Week 3's fantasy football tight end rankings are here. Most of the list has remained fairly consistent, with the usual names dominating the top and the rest shuffling around near the middle and bottom.

Ad

Brock Bowers continues to impress as the best tight end in pro football, while Trey McBride hangs close on his heels.

For your fantasy football insight, we've compiled the top 25 tight ends in the NFL to make your weekly decision-making just a little bit easier.

Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here is the list for Week 3:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

  1. Brock Bowers
  2. Trey McBride
  3. Sam LaPorta
  4. Tucker Kraft
  5. T.J. Hockenson
  6. Juwan Johnson
  7. Jake Ferguson
  8. Zach Ertz
  9. Kyle Pitts
  10. David Njoku
  11. Dalton Kincaid
  12. Hunter Henry
  13. Evan Engram
  14. Brenton Strange
  15. Mark Andrews
  16. Chig Okonkwo
  17. Dallas Goedert
  18. Jonnu Smith
  19. Pat Freiermuth
  20. Mike Gesicki
  21. Cade Otton
  22. Theo Johnson
  23. Dalton Schultz
  24. Jake Tonges
  25. AJ Barner
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's explore three of these names who could put up a solid showing this week.

Week 3 Fantasy Football TE Picks

NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Brock Bowers vs. WAS

Ad

Not only is Brock Bowers the top-ranked superstar at tight end, but he also has a very exciting matchup in Week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

Washington ranks 27th against opposing tight ends in fantasy football at the moment. The Commanders are a strong, well-balanced squad overall, but their linebacker corps has struggled against the pass. So, keep an eye on the best tight end in pro football this week.

Sam LaPorta vs. BAL

Ad

Two tight ends at the very top of Sportskeeda's Week 3 tight end rankings have favorable games. Sam LaPorta plays a key role in the Detroit Lions' offense under Dan Campbell.

In an offense featuring Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery, LaPorta could have a solid game this week against a Baltimore Ravens defense that ranks 31st versus tight ends.

Juwan Johnson vs. SEA

The Seattle Seahawks haven't shown a lot of flash early in the season at 1-1, and their defense hasn't been spectacular, particularly against opposing tight ends. Defensive coordinator Aden Durde still needs to figure a few things out, as they rank dead last in stopping tight ends.

The New Orleans Saints would like to get things going after an 0-2 start, and capitalizing on Seattle's weakness against tight ends with Juwan Johnson could be key.

About the author
Nicolaas Ackermann

Nicolaas Ackermann

I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda.

Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications