As Week 3 of the fantasy football season approaches, it seems as though the running back position seems to be more depleted than ever, with many of the league's stars missing time through injury or holdouts.

Austin Ekeler, Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, J.K. Dobbins and Nick Chubb have all missed time with injury already, with Dobbins and Chubb two suffering season-ending injuries.

This means, however, that the fantasy football waiver wire has been more valuable than ever, with players who weren't originally drafted becoming instant starters on millions of fantasy teams across the world.

Players like Kyren Williams and Jerome Ford have been snapped up by owners, but there are many RBs still unclaimed in many leagues who can add value to your fantasy football team.

Week 3 fantasy football waiver wire: Top RBs to target

Roschon Johnson fantasy projection: Should you pick up the Bears running back?

Is Roschon Johnson worth a fantasy football waiver wire pickup?

The Chicago Bears may have been terrible through two weeks, but rookie RB Roschon Johnson has been a rare ray of light in the Windy City.

Through two weeks, Johnson is RB22, having been a threat both as a runner and a receiver. He has 23.7 PPR fantasy points, ahead of established starters like Miles Sanders and Josh Jacobs.

He's done this while in a committee with Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman. As soon as Johnson takes over as RB1, he'll be a shrewd acquisition – who is only owned in 13% of fantasy football leagues currently.

Chuba Hubbard fantasy projection: Is it worth picking up the Carolina Panthers RB?

Is Chuba Hubbard worth picking up in fantasy?

Chuba Hubbard has been a solid RB2 throughout his career, first behind Christian McCaffrey and now Miles Sanders. The Panthers signed Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract to join them from the Eagles in the 2023 offseason, but Hubbard has still been almost as effective.

Through two weeks Hubbard has 18.9 PPR points to Sanders' 19.5 despite the former having a lot less opportunities on the field. Hubbard also had five catches in Week 2, displaying his dual-threat ability. Sanders is dealing with an ankle injury heading into Week 3, so Hubbard could be an excellent waiver wire pickup.

Craig Reynolds fantasy projection: Should you take a chance on the Detroit Lions' RB?

Craig Reynolds: Worth adding from the fantasy football waiver wire?

The Detroit Lions have arguably the NFL's most dynamic RB tandem in Jahymr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Gibbs has impressed as a rookie with his do-it-all ability, while Montgomery is one of the league's toughest runners.

However, Montgomery may be missing for a few weeks due to a thigh injury, leaving the door open for Craig Reynolds to step into a bigger role alongside Gibbs.

