Week 3 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Targets: Top priority adds ft. Wan'Dale Robinson, Juwan Johnson, and more

Week 3 of the 2025 fantasy football season has officially arrived and all NFL teams have played in multiple games. This means that managers should now have a better idea of how each offense plans to distribute their workloads. Valuable waiver wire targets are often determined by projected volume of touches, so here are some the top picks this week.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Priority Adds for Week 3

Rank Week 3 Waiver Wire Targets Position Team 1 Wan'Dale Robinson WR New York Giants 2 Cedric Tillman WR Cleveland Browns 3 Juwan Johnson TE New Orleans Saints 4 Elic Ayomanor WR Tennessee Titans 5 Harold Fannin Jr. TE Cleveland Browns 6 Troy Franklin WR Denver Broncos 7 Daniel Jones QB Indianapolis Colts 8 Kyle Monangai RB Chicago Bears 9 Tyler Allgeier RB Atlanta Falcons 10 Romeo Doubs WR Green Bay Packers

Top Fantasy Football Week 3 Waiver Wire Pickups

Week 3 Waiver Wire

Waiver Wire RB adds for Week 3

#1 - Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears (6% rostered)

Kyle Monangai received eight touches last week after recording just one in his first game with the Chicago Bears. Ben Johnson has insisted that he wiull be more involved in their offense going forward and he has already backed it up so far.

#2 - Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons (36% rostered)

Tyler Allgeier has totaled 27 touches for 204 scrimmage yards and a touchdown through two games with the Atlanta Falcons this year. He continues to prove that despite the presence of Bijan Robinson, he is still a productive contributor.

Waiver Wire WR adds for Week 3

#1 - Wan'Dale Robinson, New York Giants (27% rostered)

Wan'Dale Robinson has been the biggest beneficiary of the New York Gaints adding Russell Wilson during the offseason. He ranks as the overall WR9 through the first two weeks of the 2025 fantasy football season.

#2 - Cedric Tillman, Cleveland Browns (43% rostered)

Cedric Tillman has emerged as a legitimate Flex option in weekly fantasy football lineups. He has already been targeted 15 times and scored two touchdowns for the Cleveland Browns entering Week 3.

#3 - Elic Ayomanor, Tennessee Titans (13% rostered)

Elic Ayomanor has been targeted by fellow rookie Cam Ward 13 times across their first two games together. He could be emerging as a star for the Tennessee Titans, who desperately need reliable weapons.

Waiver Wire TE adds for Week 3

#1 - Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints (18% rostered)

Juwan Johnson appears to breakout candidate through the first two weeks of the 2025 season. He currently ranks as the overall TE3 and has already been targeted 20 times by Spencer Rattler in the New Orleans Saints' new offensive scheme.

#2 - Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns (36% rostered)

Harold Fannin Jr. has unexpectedly been a major contributor in the Cleveland Browns' offense this year. The rookie has totaled 12 receptions on 14 targets, despite still being behind David Njoku on their depth chart.

